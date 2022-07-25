Plans formally lodged for £35m elective care centre in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans formally lodged for £35m elective care centre in Perth

By Poppy Watson
July 25 2022, 4.54pm
Artist's impression of how the new elective care centre could look. Image: NHS Tayside.
Designs for a “centre of excellence” for planned surgeries at Perth Royal Infirmary have been formally lodged by NHS Tayside.

The £35 million elective care centre aims to meet the demands of the region’s growing population.

It is one of five new care facilities being funded by the Scottish Government as part its National Elective Centre Programme.

Specialist complex to offer range of procedures

The specialist complex is likely to offer a range of procedures such as breast surgery, gynaecology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, urology, dermatology and ear, nose and throat treatments.

The proposals for the centre, which will be known officially as the National Treatment Centre – Tayside, include five theatres to complement the five existing theatres at Perth Royal Infirmary.

In addition, the centre could have two enhanced treatment rooms for ophthalmology and day procedures, dedicated patient rooms for all pre and post-operative checks, and a short-stay unit for people who require a brief period of care after their procedure.

Perth Royal Infirmary.

The application also outlines plans for additional car parking.

A site next to Perth Royal Infirmary’s current theatre suite, situated on Taymount Terrace, has been earmarked for the project.

If approved, building work could begin later this year, with the intention for the bespoke facility to welcome its first patients in December 2024.

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

Building to be sustainable

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “At the end of last year, the Scottish Government published a new policy and guidance around sustainable design, construction and development as part of its response to the global climate emergency.

“This new legislation means that all new NHS buildings or major refurbishments must have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and that all NHS buildings must be heated from renewable sources by 2038 or earlier.

The team is currently working on the design of the state-of-the-art centre, which will have net-zero greenhouse emissions and be heated from renewable sources.

NHS Tayside

“The National Treatment Centre – Tayside team is now working on the final stages of the outline business case which has involved some re-design of the original plans to ensure that the design of the centre complies with this policy.”

The spokesperson added: “The team is currently working on the design of the state-of-the-art centre, which will have net-zero greenhouse emissions and be heated from renewable sources.”

The next stage of the project will be the development of the full business case.

This will be submitted to the Scottish Government for approval when the timescale of the build and completion date will be outlined.

