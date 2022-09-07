Man charged after car crashes into house in Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged after car crashes into house in Auchterarder

By Matteo Bell
September 7 2022, 10.27am Updated: September 7 2022, 10.32am
A road closure near the house that was struck on Orchil Road, Auchterarder.
A man has been charged after a car crashed into a house in Auchterarder.

Orchil Road has been shut since Tuesday night after the collision.

The road remains closed while the safety of the property is assessed.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The damaged property.

Pictures from the scene show a large dent and cracks in the wall of the house, next to the front door.

Andrew Renuich, who has lived in the area for six years, told The Courier: “I just heard a big bang at 10.30pm.

“My wife said there was an awful lot of blue lights so I went round for a look.

“The car was at a 90-degree angle with the house.

Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday night.

“The fire engines were there almost as soon as it happened. We didn’t have any ambulances along but there were about four police vehicles

“I went to bed just after midnight and the police were still there.

“When we woke up this morning we noticed how quiet it was and realised the road must still be closed.”

The closure on Orchil Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a Mercedes car on Orchil Road, Auchterarder, where a car had struck a house.

“Police attended and one man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“The road remains closed while the building is assessed.”

Fire crews isolated gas and electricity

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We mobilised two appliances to Orchil Road at 10.43pm.

“We isolated the property’s gas and electricity and left the situation in the hands of Police Scotland.”

Orchil Road connects Auchterarder with Gleneagles and runs alongside the town’s golf course.

