Man charged after car crashes into house in Auchterarder

A man has been charged after a car crashed into a house in Auchterarder.

Orchil Road has been shut since Tuesday night after the collision.

The road remains closed while the safety of the property is assessed.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Pictures from the scene show a large dent and cracks in the wall of the house, next to the front door.

Andrew Renuich, who has lived in the area for six years, told The Courier: “I just heard a big bang at 10.30pm.

“My wife said there was an awful lot of blue lights so I went round for a look.

“The car was at a 90-degree angle with the house.

“The fire engines were there almost as soon as it happened. We didn’t have any ambulances along but there were about four police vehicles

“I went to bed just after midnight and the police were still there.

“When we woke up this morning we noticed how quiet it was and realised the road must still be closed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a Mercedes car on Orchil Road, Auchterarder, where a car had struck a house.

“Police attended and one man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“The road remains closed while the building is assessed.”

Fire crews isolated gas and electricity

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We mobilised two appliances to Orchil Road at 10.43pm.

“We isolated the property’s gas and electricity and left the situation in the hands of Police Scotland.”

Orchil Road connects Auchterarder with Gleneagles and runs alongside the town’s golf course.