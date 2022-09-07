Cove Rangers v Dundee: Here’s where you can watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Cove Rangers v Dundee: Here’s where you can watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
September 7 2022, 11.21am Updated: September 7 2022, 12.39pm
Paul McGowan scored a beauty the last time Dundee faced Cove Rangers.
Paul McGowan scored a beauty the last time Dundee faced Cove Rangers.

Dundee can close the gap at the top of the Championship table when they travel to Cove Rangers on Friday – and you can watch the clash on TV.

The Dark Blues will be high in confidence after a 3-0 win over Queen’s Park, like Cove, also new boys,  last weekend.

Gary Bowyer could have an issue up front, though, with Zak Rudden likely to face a late fitness test ahead of the trip to the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove, meanwhile, are without a win since their first game of the season.

Cammy Kerr and Mitch Megginson tussle in Dundee and Cove's last encounter.
Cammy Kerr and Mitch Megginson tussle in Dundee and Cove's last encounter.

A battling draw against Hamilton ended their run of four straight defeats, as they find themselves second bottom.

Friday’s tie will also throw up a few interesting reunions, including with Cove boss Jim McIntyre who oversaw The Dee’s relegation from the Premiership in 2019.

Dundee are enjoying their best start to a season in eight years, can they make it even better on Friday?

Here’s how you can watch:

When is Cove Rangers v Dundee?

The Balmoral Stadium clash takes place on Friday September 9.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the match live from 7.30pm.

The programme begins 15 minutes before kick off.

Coverage will finish at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in on the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can do so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.

