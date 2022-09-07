Cove Rangers v Dundee: Here’s where you can watch Championship clash on TV for FREE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee can close the gap at the top of the Championship table when they travel to Cove Rangers on Friday – and you can watch the clash on TV.

The Dark Blues will be high in confidence after a 3-0 win over Queen’s Park, like Cove, also new boys, last weekend.

Gary Bowyer could have an issue up front, though, with Zak Rudden likely to face a late fitness test ahead of the trip to the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove, meanwhile, are without a win since their first game of the season.

A battling draw against Hamilton ended their run of four straight defeats, as they find themselves second bottom.

Friday’s tie will also throw up a few interesting reunions, including with Cove boss Jim McIntyre who oversaw The Dee’s relegation from the Premiership in 2019.

Dundee are enjoying their best start to a season in eight years, can they make it even better on Friday?

Here’s how you can watch:

When is Cove Rangers v Dundee?

The Balmoral Stadium clash takes place on Friday September 9.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the match live from 7.30pm.

The programme begins 15 minutes before kick off.

Coverage will finish at 10pm.

Viewers can tune in on the following channels:

Sky, Freeview & YouView: 115

Sky Glass: 120

Freesat: 106

Virgin Media: 108

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can do so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and website.