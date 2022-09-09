Look who it isnae! Auchterarder residents meet Still Game legends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fans of Scottish comedy Still Game lined up along Auchterarder’s High Street for the opportunity to meet the show’s stars.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, who played Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade in the long-running BBC series, appeared in the town’s Co-op on Thursday afternoon.

The duo, who also co-wrote the show, are on a tour of the country signing bottles of their Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky and Still Gin.

The well-loved show, which focuses on a group of pensioners in the fictional town of Craiglang, celebrated its 20th anniversary this week.

On Wednesday, Kiernan and Hemphill appeared at the Co-op’s Barnhill branch in Broughty Ferry, where they spoke to fans of all ages.