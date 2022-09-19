‘Transfixed’ Auchterarder care home residents wear bright colours to give the Queen a cheery send-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Transfixed’ Auchterarder care home residents wear bright colours to give the Queen a cheery send-off

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
September 19 2022, 2.54pm Updated: September 19 2022, 4.22pm
Residents of Glencairn House watching the funeral of the Queen in the TV lounge.
Residents of Glencairn House watching in the TV lounge.

Residents of an Auchterarder care home paid their respects to the Queen by wearing bright colours.

At Westminster Abbey the attendees of the funeral service for Her Majesty wore dark attire to reflect the sombre occasion.

But elderly folk at Glencairn House were decked out in reds, blues and sparkly designs while being “transfixed” by today’s ceremony on television.

‘They are all smiling’

“Residents had a choice and they all wore bright colours,” said Julie Davies, the care home’s activities co-ordinator.

Julie Davies watches the funeral as she comforts some of the residents.
Julie Davies watches the funeral as she comforts some of the residents.

“One person is in a red jumper, another is in a blue dress and a flowery jacket and there are also sparkly jumpers – hardly anyone is in black.

“They are all smiling as they listen to the beautiful music.

“It is a celebration of how wonderful the Queen was and they are all excited for King Charles.

“She was amazing at 96 and they all appreciate what she did for them.”

‘They’re all transfixed’

Observing the funeral were 15 residents, which marked the biggest coming together in Glencairn House since the Queen’s platinum jubilee earlier this year.

The funeral united residents of Glencairn House.
The funeral united residents of Glencairn House.

“Everyone is watching, they’re all transfixed,” Julie added.

“One lady has her eyes closed but she can listen to what is going on.

“Though it has been a sad occasion they have been making comments about how beautiful George and Charlotte are.

“When we were allowed to come together with friends and family we had a garden party and it is like that with everyone coming together and watching this.

“And residents are saying ‘look at the beautiful flowers’, ‘look at the men in uniform, they look so smart.’

“And there have been lots of comments about how beautiful it all is.”

‘The silence was so powerful’

One resident who appreciated the sense of community in the care home was Martha Marnoch, 76, who has lived in the Auchterarder area her whole life.

Auchterarder care home resident Martha Marnoch wore bright colours for the funeral of the Queen.
Martha Marnoch.

“I am absolutely thrilled that I am watching this with a lovely lady beside me.

“All these people here with me are absolutely amazing.

“The Queen was absolutely amazing and the rest of the world has seen how amazing she is.

“The service has been beautiful and the silence was so powerful when the Queen’s body was moved before the service.”

‘A lot of residents have close friendships’

Care home resident Margaret Maucline, 80, wore a red sparkly jumper and black trousers as she watched events in London unfold.

“It’s been very sad but lovely,” she said.

“I sat with a friend and we watched it together.”

Margaret Maucline.
Margaret Maucline.

Julie, 52, who lives in Crieff, has worked at the care home for four years so has seen at close quarters the isolation experienced by residents when Covid restrictions were in place.

She said: “It’s lovely seeing people who don’t normally join in to come together and be with others.

“It is a sombre occasion but we are making it fun by picking out the niceties of it all.

“We are pointing out how beautiful Kate looks and they are looking at the colours of the flowers.

“A lot of residents have made close friendships and this has been a chance for them to come together.”

