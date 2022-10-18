Fear major Meigle housing development will turn village into ‘small town’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fear major Meigle housing development will turn village into ‘small town’

By Alasdair Clark
October 18 2022, 3.26pm Updated: October 18 2022, 3.27pm
Site of proposed Meigle housing development
The site is currently used for farming and crop production. Image: Google Maps.

An application for a major housing development in Meigle has been lodged.

The site on Forfar Road, currently used for crop production, could house 100 new homes and flats under proposals by Fife-based developer Campion Homes.

Plans include mix of different sized houses ranging from two to five bedrooms as well as bungalows and cottage flats.

The application made to Perth and Kinross Council is for 90 houses and 10 flats.

A statement from Campion Homes in the application, making the case for the development, says the delivery of the “high-quality, modern homes” would make a “significant contribution” to meeting housing needs across Perthshire.

Meigle housing development proposed layout
The proposed lay out of the new housing estate. Image: Campion Homes.

It adds: “Development of the subject site will generate no adverse impacts on existing services and infrastructure and will not adversely affect the amenity of existing or future
residents.

“The proposed development will also align with the council’s guidance on
and aspirations for positive placemaking.”

‘Small town’ concern among Meigle residents

A number of nearby neighbours and businesses are being consulted for their views on the proposals.

Public consultations were also carried out in May and June this year, with over 100 people attending two events at Kinloch Memorial Hall.

Residents raised concerns over the scale of the development and whether it could swamp the existing village.

An artist’s impression of one of the four bed detached homes. Image: Campion Homes.

One objection from local resident Jane Dennis said it would turn Meigle from a village into a “small town”.

But responding to this, Campion say the development is in keeping with the local development plan – which indicates a site capacity of between 64 and 100 homes.

They also predict a sales rate of around two homes each month, which they say will result in a gradual rather than sudden increase in population.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
Robert Laurenson obituary: Dundee and Perth banker who played for St Johnstone
A stock image of the A90 at Inchture in Perthshire. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
Grant Laing became council leader in April.
Warning public services in Perth and Kinross will stop or be cut amid £24m…
Margaret Macleod. Image: Donald Macleod.
Margaret Macleod: Blairgowrie stalwart loved her town and her family
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Major disruption to Perth and Fife trains due to signalling fault and staff shortages
Peter Ridges appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
University lecturer faces inquiry for snooping on kids at Perth pool disco
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: How rural Perthshire is tackling its unaffordable housing problem
ABP employee inspects beef carcases in their meat processing plant in Ireland.
Perth abattoir gas leak shows meat processing is unsafe say environmental campaigners
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden
Angus killer Adam Gallagher.
Angus murderer trashed Perth cell to get back to segregation after child sex assault…

Most Read

1
A stock image of the A90 at Inchture in Perthshire. Image: Paul Reid/DCThomson
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
2
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
3
Katie Dolatowski ran from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
4
Fife baby Olivia Petrie
Fife parents pay tribute after baby daughter’s sudden death
5
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the development.
Residents unite as appeal lodged against refusal of St Andrews clifftop homes plan
6
Traffic jam. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan
9
7
Boo sniffed out more than 5,000 fake cigarettes.
Boo the sniffer dog helps bust seven shops selling fake cigarettes in Dundee
8
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
9
Dundee captain Charlie Adam could miss out upcoming games.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam reveals new coaching role
10
Liam Thornber
Drunk joyrider banned from road after crashing work van into Crieff garden

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Protest arrest and stabbing charge
Photo shows a small boy holding a magnifying glass in front of his gap-toothed smile.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Our tooth fairy isn't the most organised but she means well
Arbroath are looking for the chance to move back up the table after two impressive performances. Image: SNS
Arbroath eye chance to close Championship basement gap as star man set to return…
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tory. Photo credit should read: Daniel Leal/PA Wire
North-east Tories throw support behind Liz Truss - with one MSP saying resignation calls…
The Crudie Farm application is the first stage of a five-phase housing programme. Image: Scotia Homes/ Graham Brown/DCThomson
146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Fife gran who died suddenly changes three lives thanks to organ donation
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (Image: PA).
Which Rangers stars could Dundee face in Ibrox quarter-final?
image shows the Conservative Part front bench, including Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss.
KEVIN PRINGLE: We need a general election - but do we also need an…
St Johnstone will bring a big support to Easter Road. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone seek more tickets for Friday night Hibs match at Easter Road after…
Iona House in Kirkcaldy. Image: Investfife
New tenants for Kirkcaldy offices after £300,000 investment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented