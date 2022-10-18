Fear major Meigle housing development will turn village into ‘small town’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An application for a major housing development in Meigle has been lodged.

The site on Forfar Road, currently used for crop production, could house 100 new homes and flats under proposals by Fife-based developer Campion Homes.

Plans include mix of different sized houses ranging from two to five bedrooms as well as bungalows and cottage flats.

The application made to Perth and Kinross Council is for 90 houses and 10 flats.

A statement from Campion Homes in the application, making the case for the development, says the delivery of the “high-quality, modern homes” would make a “significant contribution” to meeting housing needs across Perthshire.

It adds: “Development of the subject site will generate no adverse impacts on existing services and infrastructure and will not adversely affect the amenity of existing or future

residents.

“The proposed development will also align with the council’s guidance on

and aspirations for positive placemaking.”

‘Small town’ concern among Meigle residents

A number of nearby neighbours and businesses are being consulted for their views on the proposals.

Public consultations were also carried out in May and June this year, with over 100 people attending two events at Kinloch Memorial Hall.

Residents raised concerns over the scale of the development and whether it could swamp the existing village.

One objection from local resident Jane Dennis said it would turn Meigle from a village into a “small town”.

But responding to this, Campion say the development is in keeping with the local development plan – which indicates a site capacity of between 64 and 100 homes.

They also predict a sales rate of around two homes each month, which they say will result in a gradual rather than sudden increase in population.