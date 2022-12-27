Two-vehicle crash on A9 near Gleneagles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-vehicle crash caused delays on the A9 near Gleneagles on Tuesday morning.

Drivers were warned to use caution when approaching area, between Auchterarder and Gleneagles, following the collision at 11.45am.

One lane was closed southbound for vehicle recovery and reopened at 1.15pm.

Police Scotland and incident support were called to the scene, just before the Gleneagles turn-off.

NEW❗ ⌚ 11:50 #A9 The A9 at Auchterarder is currently restricted southbound due to a road traffic incident. Police and TRISS en-route #TakeCare@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/U8MZ49NJyJ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 27, 2022

As snow continues to fall in the area, motorists were told to expect delays and exercise caution on the route.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, police were called to the A9 near Auchterarder, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“The road was cleared around 1.10pm.”