Tributes paid to Rangers fan from Perth who died on supporters’ bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to a Rangers fan from Perth who died on a supporters’ bus.

Robbie Stewart became unwell onboard the Perth True Blues’ bus on Wednesday.

It was taking fans to and from Ibrox, where the Glasgow side were playing against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers Football Club confirmed the 73-year-old’s death in a statement on Friday morning, saying they were “immensely saddened” by the news.

The club statement read: “Rangers Football Club is immensely saddened to confirm the death of a supporter following Wednesday’s match.

“Robbie Stewart, aged 73, became unwell aboard his supporters’ club bus, the Perth True Blues.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Robbie’s friends and family.”

Call for applause during Celtic game

Tributes were also shared by fellow supporters since the news broke, with one calling for a minute’s applause in the 73rd minute of the team’s next match against Celtic on Monday.

One said: “Really sorry to hear this, nobody should never return home after a football match. My very deepest condolences to the gentleman’s friends and family.”

Another said: “So sad but he got to see his team one last time.”