Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman ‘interfered’ with election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman ‘interfered’ with election

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
February 21 2023, 5.51am
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.

One of Scotland’s oldest charities is in turmoil after a damning report claimed a Dunkeld man interfered in an election.

Established in 1605, the Trades House of Glasgow manages funds of more than £18m and donates around £750,000 to local charities each year.

Its policies are decided by the platform, a seven-person group that is similar to a company’s board of directors.

The platform’s leader, the deacon convener, is Billy Birse-Stewart, a former wine salesman and ex-chairman of the Dundee-based Unicorn Preservation Society.

In August 2022 an internal audit committee report concluded that Mr Birse-Stewart interfered with an election, breached the code of conduct and did not comply with written voting procedures.

Complaints have since been made to Scottish charity regular OSCR, which has begun an investigation.

Resignation amid ‘clandestine change of direction’

In December the platform was further rocked by the resignation of member and trustee Tom McInally.

In Mr McInally’s farewell letter to charity trustees he wrote of an “open lack of respect” towards chief executive John Gilchrist and staff.

He also cited “a clandestine change of direction in the management of Trades House affairs.”

The letter added that the reason for the treatment of the CEO was “unclear”, and speculated on whether it arose “from the recent report by the audit commission.”

There is no suggestion that he was referring to the conduct of Mr Birse-Stewart in the letter.

Former Unicorn chair

Mr Birse-Stewart – married to NHS Tayside chair Lorna – is retired, having spent 46 years in the hospitality industry.

He has held many senior positions including president of the Institute of Wines and Spirits Scotland, and president of the Forty Nine Club (Scotland’s trade club).

Latterly he was visitor (deacon) of the Incorporation of Maltmen.

He has supported several Scottish charities, either through raising funds or by serving as a trustee.

These include NSPCC Childline, RSPB, Scottish Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust and he was, until recently, chairman of the HMS Unicorn Preservation Society in Dundee.

The Trades House incorporates 14 crafts which are each independent charities, giving assistance and funding to their chosen areas of interest.

Mr Birse-Stewart’s wife Lorna is a member of barbers craft.

Complaints over election question

The audit committee investigated complaints relating to the election of the house’s collector nominate on Wednesday, May 25 2022.

As late collector, Mr Birse-Stewart, 72, was responsible for collecting and delivering late-arriving ballots.

The committee felt that Mr Birse-Stewart breached the code of conduct by the manner in which he publicly questioned candidate Rose Mary Harley during the election process.

The report said he “intentionally” made a negative comparison between her and the other candidate, Mariella MacLeod, who was elected by 25 votes to 23.

In the audit committee probe Mr Birse-Stewart also admitted that he remained in the location of the voting booth and ballot box longer than he should have.

“Through what was reported to us and by his own admission, [that] Mr Birse-Stewart did not adhere to the written voting procedure,” the report concluded.

OSCR ‘received concerns’

The report urged the platform to ensure that election rules are “sufficiently clear and unambiguous.”

The OSCR told The Courier that it had “received concerns about the charity.”

It added: “[We] are considering the information in line with our published policies to determine if there are regulatory matters for OSCR.”

The Courier received no response from Mr Birse-Stewart and Trades House of Glasgow despite repeated attempts to contact their representative at law firm Bannatyne Kirkwood France & Co.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…
Abigail Bennett with daughters Wren and Honey, and dogs Marley and Lois. Image: Phil Hannah
'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my…
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
Stanley Mills.
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039457 - Remembrance day at Bowerswell House in Perth -- Picture shows UPDATED FILE PIX Councillor Peter Barrett -- Bowerswell House, Bowerswell Road, Perth - Friday 11th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth's unpaid work hub
Helen Ratcliffe outside the King James pub in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub
The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
3
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
5
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

The late Aberdeenshire-born author Nan Shepherd celebrated ordinary life in her poetry.
Nan Shepherd inspires Perth poetry event
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for…
Kate Forbes' campaign in meltdown as MSPs withdraw backing over gay marriage comments
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
2
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
close up of two pairs of hands playing with video games consoles.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee video games deserve Summer Streets Festival treatment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented