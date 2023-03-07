Scone residents given heated throws that can keep them warm for 30p a night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scone and District Community Council has won a £5,600 grant to help keep the town’s residents warm.

The money from the Perth and Kinross Council community investment fund (CIF) has paid for 73 heated throws for those in the district struggling to pay heating bills.

The throws, from Lakeland, typically use only 30p worth of electricity for a whole evening’s heating. This is much cheaper than using central heating.

‘We couldn’t allow community to suffer’

Jill Belch, from the community council, said: “We are horrified that in this day and age people are being admitted to hospital with hypothermia.

“We couldn’t sit by and see our community suffer without trying to help.

“We really hope these heated throws will be helpful to the vulnerable amongst us, unable to meet the cost of fully heating their homes.”

PKC’s social work department has been handing out the throws to ensure recipients remain confidential.

Fund begun by councillor

The CIF allocates £400,000 to small community-led projects each year.

The fund was conceived by Councillor Colin Stewart, who also sits on the granting committee for the Scone area.

He said: “I hope some of our more vulnerable residents really benefit from these heated throws, and look forward to hearing how much they’ve helped.”