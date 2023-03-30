Shackleton ship search team delighted to discover ‘unseen’ pictures of Endurance at RSGS HQ in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Shackleton ship search team delighted to discover ‘unseen’ pictures of Endurance at RSGS HQ in Perth

Images will help interpret the wreck discovered on sea floor

By Michael Alexander
Endurance 22 team (left to right), Nico Vincent, Natalie Hewit, Donald Lamont & John Shears at the end of their talk in Perth Concert Hall. They were presented with Shackleton whisky by Mike Robinson. Image: RSGS
The team behind the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary lost ship Endurance were delighted to see pictures of the vessel they hadn’t seen before when they visited the headquarters of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society in Perth.

Expedition leader John Shears, a polar geographer and environmental scientist with over 25 years’ experience of working in both the Arctic and Antarctica, said: “We had a wonderful time at the RSGS office where they had pictures of the Endurance even we hadn’t seen before that will further help interpret images we have seen from the sea floor.”

Sold-out Perth event

The Endurance22 team spoke at a sold-out event at Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday.

Over 1000 people from all over Scotland sat enthralled as the team recounted their miraculous journey to locate and survey the ship 3,008 metres beneath the ice, which had not been seen since it sank in the Weddell Sea over 100 years ago.

Shackleton’s Endurance: How do you find a ship that’s been lost beneath the ice for 100 years?

Royal Scottish Geographical Society Chief Executive Mike Robinson said it was an “absolute privilege” to host the Endurance22 team at the concert hall and to see some exclusive images of the wreck of the boat that was crushed in ice and sank over a century ago.

“The discovery of the wreck made headlines across the world last year, and this was a wonderful opportunity to hear from the team who found her,” said Mr Robinson.

“It was a total sell-out, with more than 1,000 people turning up to hear the story of the expedition, proving that Shackleton is such an enduring and inspirational story.

“We believe passionately that inspiration can last a lifetime, but in Ernest Shackleton’s case it has lasted several life times.

Sir Ernest Shackleton. Image: PA

“His connections to Scotland, to RSGS where he was staff and a council member, and to Dundee, are fundamental to his success as an explorer.”

‘Remarkable images’

Mr Robinson described the images of the boat as “remarkable”.

“It took 45 minutes for the boat to sink, but the wreck is so pristine, it is as if the Endurance sank in 1915, and landed on the seabed in 2022,” he added.

“It was lovely to be able to share this with such an interested audience, and we greatly look forward to the documentary coming out next year.”

Documentary filmmaker Natalie Hewit reflected on filming the expedition and sharing their progress with the world through media.

Endurance: Shackleton’s ship beneath the ice. Image: RSGS

She said: “This is the hardest and most challenging project I have ever taken on.

“When Shackleton included photographer Frank Hurley on the original Endurance expedition, it showed his understanding of the power of media to tell stories of exploration, allowing the public to engage with places of the world most people will never visit.

“So it was really special to us that the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust had the same vision to share stories from the Endurance 22 expedition.”

Challenges and logistics

Subsea Manager Nico Vincent who has surveyed wrecks across the world spoke of the challenges and logistics of filming and photographing the legendary ship.

“Endurance 22 has been the climax of my career as it has been the most complex to carry out, and being part of the story of the lost Endurance has been a great honour,” he said.

Endurance trapped in the sea ice of the Weddell Sea in the Antarctic, taken by expedition photographer Frank Hurley in 1915. Image: RSGS

Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Chair, Donald Lamont said: “People ask if we were lucky to find the wreck.”

“Luck was on our side in terms of ice conditions but we very much made our own luck and many would praise the immaculate planning and attention to detail in advance of this expedition.”

Tickets for future event

*Tickets for An Evening with Rory Stewart can be purchased at rsgs.org/events.

Tickets are £16 for general admission, £12 for RSGS Members & £8 for students and U18s.

That talk will be taking place at North Inch Community Campus in Perth on August 3 at 7:30pm.

