Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area

The Kirkside Bar sits in Perth's Cafe Quarter opposite Perth Museum - what was Perth City Hall - which is due to open next year.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.

Perth and Kinross councillors have given a well-known Perth pub permission to extend its outdoor seating area.

The St John’s Place pub already had outdoor seating. However, as part of the £27.2 million works on Perth Museum the road on St John’s Place and around the old Perth City Hall have been removed to create a wider pedestrian zone.

Allows dozens more to sit outside

Landlord and Fair City businessman Derek Petterson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The council asked us if we want to come out more.

“It gives us an extra six by two metres and allows about 25 to 30 more people out front. It’s been good for the Café Quarter and good not just for our regulars but for people visiting the area.”

Derek Petterson.

Lawyer Kenneth Glass told Perth and Kinross licensing board it would allow a “modest increase” in capacity and bring “an element of consistency along the square”.

He added: “It will bring it out in line with neighbouring Willows”.

Permission was unanimously granted by the board subject to consent from Perth and Kinross Council as a roads authority.

As of March 31, 2023 planning permission is no longer required for a change of use of part of a public road adjacent to a relevant premises for the purposes of selling or serving food or drink. It is now classed as permitted development but roads’ consent is still required.

