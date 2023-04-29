Road near Meigle closed as emergency crews attend one car crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are at a one vehicle crash between Meigle and Alyth.

The B954 is closed while the incident is dealt with.

At this stage there are no further details about any casualties.

The B954 is closed

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at a single-vehicle road crash on the B954, between Meigle and Alyth, Perth and Kinross.

“Officers were called to the incident around 5pm on Saturday.

“The B954 is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”

Crews remain at the scene

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.10pm on Saturday about a one vehicle crash on the B954 between Meigle and Alyth.

“We sent two appliances, one from Blairgowrie and one from Kirriemuir.

“Crews remain at the scene. We have no further details at this stage.

More follows