Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for ‘warmer’ spell

Temperatures are set to hit 17°C in parts of Tayside and Fife in time for bank holiday Monday.

Locals will enjoy a mild spell in the coming days after cooler conditions in recent weeks.

The Met Office says things will be feeling “much warmer” on the east coast.

But there looks to be little let-up from the damp weather – with overcast skies and some rain forecast over the coming week.

It comes after some coronation events were forced to move indoors at the weekend due to the downpours.

Where will the highest temperatures be on Monday?

Inland areas of Tayside and Fife, such as Perth, Pitlochry, Crieff, Dunfermline and Kincardine will enjoy the highest temperatures of about 17°C on Monday.

But it will be a wet start across the region with rain also expected at times throughout the day.

The likes of Brechin, Forfar, Dundee, St Andrews, Kinross, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy can expect to see highs of 16°C for the bank holiday – with widespread rain on Monday morning.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in some coastal areas like Arbroath.

Forecast for rest of the week

According to the Met Office, the mild conditions will continue into Tuesday with 17°C expected again in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-teens throughout the rest of the week with drier conditions forecast towards next weekend.

The latest Met Office forecast says temperatures towards the end of the week will be “generally at or above normal for the time of year”.

