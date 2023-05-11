Perth OAP suffers multiple broken bones after tripping on ‘ridiculous’ dip in South Street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth OAP has suffered multiple bone fractures after tripping on a “ridiculous” dip in the city’s South Street.

Evelyn Bryson, 78, was crossing the road from Tesco towards the bus stop in front of Nail Diamond when she took a tumble.

The Hay Street resident was taken to PRI’s accident and emergency department and later transferred to Ninewells, where she stayed for three days.

She was left with fractures to a cheekbone, right wrist and arm.

Two months on, Evelyn is still in pain.

There have reportedly been other painful trips as a result of the dip and she is calling for urgent resurfacing of the busy city centre road.

“Somebody’s going to die from this if they don’t do something,” she said.

As we went to press, Perth and Kinross Council pledged to repair the fault in the “near future”.

‘I know another lady who broke her nose’

Evelyn’s fall occurred on March 3.

“I crossed over and didn’t see the bump in the road so I went flat on my face,” she said.

“I am still suffering and in a lot of pain.

“My right hand is so weak and I can’t hold much in it now.

“I am still going to the physio.”

She says she has heard of several other similar incidents.

“I know another lady who broke her nose and a man at the weekend had a bad fall and was taken to Ninewells,” Evelyn added.

“Police were there as well. Something has to be done about this as it is absolutely ridiculous.”

Bus use blamed for dip

Her concerns were echoed by shop worker Emma Quigley, who lodged a complaint with PKC.

“The buses have caused the tarmac on the road to dip so much that four people have now fallen over,” she said.

“This includes one very elderly man who has had to have an ambulance called due to a gash on his head.

“This issue needs immediate attention.”

PKC’s response to Emma was that “resurfacing of the carriageway will take place following a completion of the design.”

It added: “We have now closed this case.

“As per the Highway Code pedestrians should be using the provided pedestrian crossings.”

However, after a further enquiry from The Courier, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that resurfacing work will be carried out to repair localised sections of the road in South Street at both bus stops between the Scott Street and Meal Vennel junctions.

“The exact timing of these works is still to be confirmed however it is intended that they will be done in the near future.”