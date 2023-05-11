Perth OAP suffers multiple broken bones after tripping on ‘ridiculous’ dip in South Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth OAP suffers multiple broken bones after tripping on ‘ridiculous’ dip in South Street

Evelyn Bryson, 78, said: "Somebody's going to die from this if they don't do something."

By Stephen Eighteen
The damaged surface in South Street, Perth. Image: DC Thomson/Kieran Webster.

A Perth OAP has suffered multiple bone fractures after tripping on a “ridiculous” dip in the city’s South Street.

Evelyn Bryson, 78, was crossing the road from Tesco towards the bus stop in front of Nail Diamond when she took a tumble.

The Hay Street resident was taken to PRI’s accident and emergency department and later transferred to Ninewells, where she stayed for three days.

She was left with fractures to a cheekbone, right wrist and arm.

Two months on, Evelyn is still in pain.

There have reportedly been other painful trips as a result of the dip and she is calling for urgent resurfacing of the busy city centre road.

“Somebody’s going to die from this if they don’t do something,” she said.

As we went to press, Perth and Kinross Council pledged to repair the fault in the “near future”.

‘I know another lady who broke her nose’

Evelyn’s fall occurred on March 3.

The dip was hard to spot, said Evelyn. Image: DC Thomson/Kieran Webster.

“I crossed over and didn’t see the bump in the road so I went flat on my face,” she said.

“I am still suffering and in a lot of pain.

“My right hand is so weak and I can’t hold much in it now.

“I am still going to the physio.”

She says she has heard of several other similar incidents.

“I know another lady who broke her nose and a man at the weekend had a bad fall and was taken to Ninewells,” Evelyn added.

“Police were there as well. Something has to be done about this as it is absolutely ridiculous.”

Bus use blamed for dip

Her concerns were echoed by shop worker Emma Quigley, who lodged a complaint with PKC.

“The buses have caused the tarmac on the road to dip so much that four people have now fallen over,” she said.

“This includes one very elderly man who has had to have an ambulance called due to a gash on his head.

“This issue needs immediate attention.”

PKC’s response to Emma was that “resurfacing of the carriageway will take place following a completion of the design.”

It added: “We have now closed this case.

“As per the Highway Code pedestrians should be using the provided pedestrian crossings.”

However, after a further enquiry from The Courier, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that resurfacing work will be carried out to repair localised sections of the road in South Street at both bus stops between the Scott Street and Meal Vennel junctions.

“The exact timing of these works is still to be confirmed however it is intended that they will be done in the near future.”

