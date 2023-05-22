Perth & Kinross Work begins on unusual ‘Teletubby’ green bridge above Perth’s Cross Tay Link Road The bridge will be one of Scotland's longest wildlife overpasses. By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter May 22 2023, 6.05pm Share Work begins on unusual ‘Teletubby’ green bridge above Perth’s Cross Tay Link Road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4413526/teletubby-green-bridge/ Copy Link 0 comment The green bridge will allow pedestrians, cyclists, woodland animals and insects to safely cross the new Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Perth and Kinross Council. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation