Man, 33, hospitalised after assault in Perth

Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Perth last Thursday.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm on Strathtay Road.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment however the extent of his injuries is not known.

Detective Constable Mark Ross said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are working to trace those involved.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anything in the area around this time to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference 2116 of May 25 or alternatively to anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.