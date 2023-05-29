Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Man, 33, hospitalised after assault in Perth

The injured man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the attack and police are investigating.

By Chloe Burrell
Police probe after 33-year-old man assaulted in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Perth last Thursday.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm on Strathtay Road.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment however the extent of his injuries is not known.

Detective Constable Mark Ross said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are working to trace those involved.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anything in the area around this time to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference 2116 of May 25 or alternatively to anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

