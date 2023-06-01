Man, 27, charged after bus stop destroyed in Meigle crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a bus stop was destroyed in a crash in Meigle.

Emergency services were called after a vehicle ploughed into the shelter in the Perthshire village at around 2am on Wednesday.

A post by one local on Facebook said: “We were awakened around 2.20am by the sound of a revving car and smashing glass.

“The Dundee-bound bus shelter has been totalled and sadly a parked car badly damaged.”

Another resident posted: “Heard it from my house, happened at 2.18am, car sounded badly damaged as it went along Forfar Road.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged following a crash at The Square in Meigle which happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”