Man, 27, charged after bus stop destroyed in Meigle crash

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a bus stop was destroyed in a crash in Meigle.
Emergency services were called after a vehicle ploughed into the shelter in the Perthshire village at around 2am on Wednesday.
A post by one local on Facebook said: “We were awakened around 2.20am by the sound of a revving car and smashing glass.
“The Dundee-bound bus shelter has been totalled and sadly a parked car badly damaged.”
Another resident posted: “Heard it from my house, happened at 2.18am, car sounded badly damaged as it went along Forfar Road.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged following a crash at The Square in Meigle which happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
