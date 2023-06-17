Three men charged with serious assault in Perth city centre

Three men have been charged after a 28-year-old man was assaulted in Perth city centre.

Police launched an investigation following an incident on Mill Street in the early hours of Sunday May 21.

The alleged victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment as officers appealed to the public for information.

Three men – aged 43, 30 and 18 – are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date in connection with the matter.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Following an appeal for information regarding a serious assault in Mill Street, Perth on Sunday May 21.

“We can confirm that three men aged 43, 30 and 18 have been arrested and charged.

“The three men are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter.”