Three men charged with serious assault in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Three men charged with serious assault in Perth city centre

Police launched an investigation following an incident on Mill Street last month.

By James Simpson
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View

Three men have been charged after a 28-year-old man was assaulted in Perth city centre.

Police launched an investigation following an incident on Mill Street in the early hours of Sunday May 21.

The alleged victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment as officers appealed to the public for information.

Three men – aged 43, 30 and 18 – are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date in connection with the matter.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Following an appeal for information regarding a serious assault in Mill Street, Perth on Sunday May 21.

“We can confirm that three men aged 43, 30 and 18 have been arrested and charged.

“The three men are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this matter.”

More from The Courier

Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Perthshire walks: Climb Craig Varr next to Kinloch Rannoch village
Rebecca Baird in pale green sundress smiling among the ruins of the old nunnery on Iona.
REBECCA BAIRD: Scottish island solo trip shook me out of bad body image funk
Arbroath's crazy golf course has stayed locked during this week's heatwave. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Families miss out during heatwave as £200,000 Arbroath crazy golf course hits staffing troubles…
Dreel Lodge has an outstanding beachfront setting. Image: Savills.
Wonderful Anstruther house has beach on two sides and its own castle
RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie at the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset. Image: PA
National RNLI chief sails into storm of anger from Arbroath campaigners over replacement boat…
Debby Graham ordered thousands of pounds worth of Amazon deliveries on her victim's bank card
Jail for Angus woman who furnished her home in £7k Amazon scam
Niall William Andrew Elliott is on this years' Honours List. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
From tears at Olympic gold to breaking bad news - Broughty Ferry doctor Niall…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driver Picture shows; Shah Al Faysal. Orchil Road Auchterarder. Supplied by Facebook/DCT Media Date; 16/06/2023
Ex-Gleneagles head chef avoids ban after driving into Auchterarder house
Mo Morrison with Arbroath lifeboat management group chairman Ian Ballantyne, left, and operations manager Alex Smith at the town station.
BEM for Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison a bright day as storm rages…
Captain Stewart Mackay on the bridge of the modern RRS Discovery at Dundee Harbour, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'I have to pinch myself', says modern RRS Discovery captain visiting Dundee