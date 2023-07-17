Dunkeld EV chargers took three years to install – and still don’t work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dunkeld EV chargers took three years to install – and still don’t work

Marian Wallace, who runs an electric taxi service in the Perthshire village, wondered if she should ask the Guinness World Records if there is a prize for the longest EV charger installation.

By Joanna Bremner
Marian stands beside the Dunkeld EV chargers
Electric taxi driver Marian Wallace is furious that EV chargers have taken three years to be installed in Dunkeld and are still not operational. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It took three years for a pair of EV chargers to be installed in Perthshire – and they still aren’t operational.

Perth and Kinross council and Swarco began working on the set of EV chargers in 2020.

The two chargers, situated in Dunkeld’s North Car Park, were finally installed at the end of May 2023.

Yet two months later, they are still not working.

“It makes absolutely no sense,” says Marian Wallace, who runs an electric taxi service in the area.

“They haven’t been turned on. They are ornamental, and not particularly environmentally enhancing!”

Marian pointed to new EV chargers cropping up quickly elsewhere in Scotland. She asks: “How come it has taken over three years for two new [chargers] in Dunkeld?

“Should I ask the Guinness World Records if they can find out? Maybe there’s a prize.”

EV drivers in competition for chargers in Perthshire village

The “beyond ridiculous” situation has also been causing Marian undue stress, she says.

There is only one other publicly accessible EV charger in Dunkeld.

Marian claims the limited amount of working EV chargers  there is “detrimental” to her ‘Lady Driver’ taxi service.

“I’m in competition with lots of travellers heading north to Inverness topping up en route,” she said.

“This can affect my business and give me unnecessary stress.”

Marian stands with her arms crossed beside the Dunkeld EV chargers.
Marian Wallace at the ‘ornamental’ EV chargers in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Marian has her own EV charger at her home, but it is a slow charger.

With an electric taxi service to run, using this charger takes a long time to get her back on the road.

The nearest EV charger is along the A9 at Taste of Perthshire, a further 7 miles away.

Cones remain around the Dunkeld electric charger parking bay, though encouraging signage has been installed beside the charging unit.

Despite this, they are not yet operational.

Marian said: “I’ve had many promises and assurances that there is work on its way.

“But it has been years and they are still not functioning.”

Council ‘sorry’ for unusual length of time taken for EV chargers setup

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council apologised that the Dunkeld EV chargers have taken “far longer than normal to get operational”.

She said: “There have been a number of different challenges on this site over the time since work began in late 2020, including planning requirements and the need for remedial works.

“Following completion of the charger installation work at the end of May we are now awaiting a date for installation of the meter by the energy company and are continuing to push for that to happen as soon as possible.”

Swarco is a traffic technology group which works with charge point owners to decide on the most suitable locations, works with contractors and provides maintenance and support.

They said the initial install back in 2020 was delayed due to Covid restrictions.

EV charger bay in Dunkeld’s North Car Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Swarco spokesperson said: “We completed the installation work in May, and we understand that the council is working hard on the final stages which are dependent on an energy meter being installed at the electricity substation.

“We do share the frustration of the driving community who want to be using these chargers today.

“Unfortunately, delivering new EV charging locations is full of complexities – not least the challenge of getting power to the chargers but there are also a number of interdependencies within any project which can prolong the whole process.

“In our experience though, all the parties involved are as committed to the roll out of EV charging as we are, and they are working hard to support EV drivers.”

