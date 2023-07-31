Starbucks could soon open in Crieff – but some residents aren’t happy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Starbucks could soon open in Crieff – but some residents aren’t happy

One objector wrote that 'it is the opposite to what Crieff needs'.

By Chloe Burrell
Broich Road in Crieff.
If approved, the Starbucks will be built on Broich Road, Crieff. Image: Google Street View.

A Starbucks drive-thru could soon open in Crieff – but some residents aren’t happy.

The coffee chain wants to build on the site of an existing car park on Broich Road, 40 metres north-west of the Aldi supermarket.

Starbucks’ planning application to Perth and Kinross Council has raised concern from locals, with one stating it would be “detrimental” to local business.

In a statement Burton & Speke Ltd – the firm behind the development – said the coffee shop would “create employment opportunities for a wide variety of ages with Crieff“.

Concern over proposed Starbucks drive-thru

The letters of objection raise concern over potential increase in congestion in the area, as well as the threat to local business.

They also note the environmental impact a new drive-thru may have on the area.

One objection said: “This would increase congestion on a road which is narrow and already very busy, causing increased traffic on a road leading to three schools posing a risk to pupils and other road users.

“Concerns also regarding environmental impact of litter which such venues inevitably generate.”

‘Opposite to what Crieff needs’

Another added: “A local business (The Steading) already offers the same ability to purchase coffee quickly and this development would certainly take away trade from them.

“As it would from High Street coffee distributors in Crieff, of which there is already a sufficient and ample choice.

“In general, having a drive-thru coffee shop is the opposite to what Crieff needs.

“Why encourage people to drive to the outskirts of Crieff and leave?

“Surely PKC would prefer people to visit the heart of the town to boost the town’s High Street.”

One letter of support was received, which claimed the proposed Starbucks would “bring employment” and is “no real threat” to other businesses.

