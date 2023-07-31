Starbucks could soon open in Crieff – but some residents aren’t happy

A Starbucks drive-thru could soon open in Crieff – but some residents aren’t happy.

The coffee chain wants to build on the site of an existing car park on Broich Road, 40 metres north-west of the Aldi supermarket.

Starbucks’ planning application to Perth and Kinross Council has raised concern from locals, with one stating it would be “detrimental” to local business.

In a statement Burton & Speke Ltd – the firm behind the development – said the coffee shop would “create employment opportunities for a wide variety of ages with Crieff“.

Concern over proposed Starbucks drive-thru

The letters of objection raise concern over potential increase in congestion in the area, as well as the threat to local business.

They also note the environmental impact a new drive-thru may have on the area.

One objection said: “This would increase congestion on a road which is narrow and already very busy, causing increased traffic on a road leading to three schools posing a risk to pupils and other road users.

“Concerns also regarding environmental impact of litter which such venues inevitably generate.”

‘Opposite to what Crieff needs’

Another added: “A local business (The Steading) already offers the same ability to purchase coffee quickly and this development would certainly take away trade from them.

“As it would from High Street coffee distributors in Crieff, of which there is already a sufficient and ample choice.

“In general, having a drive-thru coffee shop is the opposite to what Crieff needs.

“Why encourage people to drive to the outskirts of Crieff and leave?

“Surely PKC would prefer people to visit the heart of the town to boost the town’s High Street.”

One letter of support was received, which claimed the proposed Starbucks would “bring employment” and is “no real threat” to other businesses.