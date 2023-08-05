Traffic fears over Scottish Water expansion plans at Glenfarg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Traffic fears over Scottish Water expansion plans at Glenfarg

Scottish Water says an upgrade to its Glenfarg base is necessary to safeguard supplies, but locals are asking if rural roads can cope.

By Morag Lindsay
View of Glenfarg water treatment works.
Scottish Water's Glenfarg reservoir is in the hills above the village. Image: Scottish Water.

Residents in Glenfarg fear a major upgrade to the nearby water treatment works will lead to an influx of construction traffic on narrow country roads.

Scottish Water is looking to expand its site at the Glenfarg reservoir on the hill above the village.

The base serves around 180,000 customers across Kinross-shire and Fife.

The plan is to install much bigger storage tanks and associated works, to ensure a more “resilient” supply.

However, some locals have expressed concerns about the impact of the development on Glenfarg, particularly from construction traffic using its narrow streets and surrounding country roads.

More meetings planned as Glenfarg Scottish Water proposals progress

More than 60 people attended a meeting in Glenfarg Village Hall organised by Scottish Water in November last year.

Road sign, saying' Glenfarg, drive safely'
Some residents fear the Scottish Water scheme will lead to more traffic on roads around Glenfarg.

The company organised the session as part of the pre-application consultation process, and said feedback was reflected in the plans.

Glenfarg Community Council chairman Douglas Fraser said his group would hold another meeting when the application opens to comments on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

A liaison group has already been set up, he added, and this will start holding talks with Scottish Water when the application is published.

“We hope people will be able to come to us with any concerns, rather than everyone having to raise things individually,” said Mr Fraser.

The team will continue to work hard to ensure we manage and mitigate the impacts of construction

He said discussion locally had so far focused on vehicle movements.

“I don’t think anyone is 100% sure at this point about what the impact is going to be in terms of traffic congestion and the amount of lorries that will be going through the village,” he said.

Scottish Water ‘will work to mitigate impact’ on Glenfarg

The Scottish Water site is at East Blair, a mile or two outside Glenfarg.

Access from the village is up Church Brae and then along narrow roads with passing places and a 40mph limit.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said the application was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council about three weeks ago, and it was going through the validation process prior to publication.

Scottish water van with the company's logo 'Scottish Water, trusted to serve Scotland' on the side.
The Scottish Water site at Glenfarg serves homes across Kinross-shire and Fife.

Scottish Water’s Major Projects Delivery Manager Dominic Flanagan said the upgrade was needed “to secure a high-quality and resilient water supply” for customers.

“Applying for planning consent is a key milestone in the project’s journey, with approval allowing us to continue to move towards a start date for these vital works,” he said.

“The team will continue to work hard to ensure we manage and mitigate the impacts of construction, while delivering the improvement that is needed to the area’s water supply.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The Buchanan family are based in Perthshire. Image: BBC Scotland
Perthshire clan chief's appointment attracts global interest after 340 years
One of the unauthorised structures in the River Tay at Grandtully.
Rogue concrete rocks 'will be removed' from canoeists' Perthshire training area on River Tay
The A9 between Bankfoot and Birnam.
A9 reopens northbound following vehicle fire near Bankfoot
Cyclists set off for the 2023 Gran Fondo race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Drone footage and pictures as UCI World Championship Gran Fondo races through Perthshire
Sky Sports host Eilidh Barbour.
Eilidh Barbour interview: Perthshire host on fronting Sky coverage, football awards row and newfound…
Rory Stewart presents RSGS Fellowship to Laura Cook. Image: RSGS
Rory Stewart talks about Afghanistan adventures at RSGS in Perth
Two UCI branded vehicles with parking tickets on Mill Street, Perth
Gran Fondo: Council's parking warning after UCI vehicles receive tickets in Perth
Arbroath woman bomb threats
Crack dealer: Perth man caught with heroin bum stash during strip search
The dispute happened at Andrew Heiton Court, the old Caledonian Road school building that was converted into flats in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth man who bludgeoned noisy neighbour spared jail ‘by narrowest of margins’
Darryn Calder was found guilty of assaulting two men at the Loft Nightclub. Image: Twitter.
Perjury probe after Perth man lies in court about nightclub attack