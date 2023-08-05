Traffic fears over Scottish Water expansion plans at Glenfarg

Residents in Glenfarg fear a major upgrade to the nearby water treatment works will lead to an influx of construction traffic on narrow country roads.

Scottish Water is looking to expand its site at the Glenfarg reservoir on the hill above the village.

The base serves around 180,000 customers across Kinross-shire and Fife.

The plan is to install much bigger storage tanks and associated works, to ensure a more “resilient” supply.

However, some locals have expressed concerns about the impact of the development on Glenfarg, particularly from construction traffic using its narrow streets and surrounding country roads.

More meetings planned as Glenfarg Scottish Water proposals progress

More than 60 people attended a meeting in Glenfarg Village Hall organised by Scottish Water in November last year.

The company organised the session as part of the pre-application consultation process, and said feedback was reflected in the plans.

Glenfarg Community Council chairman Douglas Fraser said his group would hold another meeting when the application opens to comments on the Perth and Kinross Council website.

A liaison group has already been set up, he added, and this will start holding talks with Scottish Water when the application is published.

“We hope people will be able to come to us with any concerns, rather than everyone having to raise things individually,” said Mr Fraser.

He said discussion locally had so far focused on vehicle movements.

“I don’t think anyone is 100% sure at this point about what the impact is going to be in terms of traffic congestion and the amount of lorries that will be going through the village,” he said.

Scottish Water ‘will work to mitigate impact’ on Glenfarg

The Scottish Water site is at East Blair, a mile or two outside Glenfarg.

Access from the village is up Church Brae and then along narrow roads with passing places and a 40mph limit.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said the application was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council about three weeks ago, and it was going through the validation process prior to publication.

Scottish Water’s Major Projects Delivery Manager Dominic Flanagan said the upgrade was needed “to secure a high-quality and resilient water supply” for customers.

“Applying for planning consent is a key milestone in the project’s journey, with approval allowing us to continue to move towards a start date for these vital works,” he said.

“The team will continue to work hard to ensure we manage and mitigate the impacts of construction, while delivering the improvement that is needed to the area’s water supply.”