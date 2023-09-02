Emergency services close A85 in both directions after one-vehicle crash near Comrie

Emergency services have closed the A85 in both directions after a one-vehicle crash near Comrie.

All traffic is currently being held as a heli-med crew are on scene, between St Fillans and Comrie.

Traffic Scotland announced the road closure at 3.45pm on Saturday.

❗️NEW ⌚️15:45#A85 – Comrie The #A85 is currently ⛔️CLOSED⛔️between St Fillans and Comrie due to a collision. Police and Heli-Med are now on scene 🚓 All traffic is currently being held.#takecare pic.twitter.com/gcn9zNSRIo — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 2, 2023

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Around 2.50pm on Saturday September 2, police were called to a report of a one vehicle crash on the A85 near Comrie and officers are in attendance.”