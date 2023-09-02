Arbroath 2 Ayr United 1: Jermaine Hylton’s late strike helps Lichties claim crucial win

Jermaine Hylton stepped off the bench to net his first goal for Arbroath and help them claim another crucial win over Ayr United.

Hylton netted from close range on 80 minutes after Ahkeem Rose had levelled a Jay Bird opener.

And it was no more than the hosts deserved.

Arbroath claimed their first win of the season last week after an emphatic 3-0 victory over Morton.

It was a day where their new signings announced themselves to the team – with Craig Slater and Kenan Dunnwald-Turan both impressing.

Slater’s energetic midfield play, alongside the ever-dependable David Gold released Michael McKenna to dominate from an attacking midfield berth.

But while it was a much-needed three points, it was crucial Arbroath followed that up against Ayr United.

Arbroath seeking home comforts v Ayr United

Arbroath only won twice at home last season but, ironically, one of those wins came against Ayr.

That was arguably Arbroath’s best performance of the season and they needed the same again on Saturday.

Ayr started brightest with two early chances to open the scoring.

In just 23 seconds, Jack Young’s long range effort was blocked by Derek Gaston.

Moments later, Ricky Little took the sting out of Ahkeem Rose’s strike by getting his face in the way of the thunderous effort.

Aiden McGeady then missed a golden chance to put the visitors ahead as he blasted over from ten yards.

Arbroath then took the lead on 21 minutes through Bird.

Craig Slater’s free-kick was initially charged down by the wall.

But he picked out Aaron Steele with the rebound and his header was met by Bird who tapped in from close range.

Bird was then forced off injured with Leighton McIntosh coming on in his place.

McIntosh slotted seamlessly into Bird’s place and Arbroath continued to attack.

They had the chance to add to their lead on 43 minutes as Scott Stewart’s cutback found Turan, only for the ball to become tangled in the German’s feet.

And they paid the price for that as Rose met a Logan Chalmers corner to head home the leveller in first half injury-time.

The second half descended into a midfield battle but there were some flashes of brilliance from Turan down the left flank.

Arbroath claimed for a penalty on 70 minutes as sub Jermaine Hylton fell in the box under George Stanger’s challenge.

But referee Colin Steven instead booked Hylton for diving.

Hylton then had the last laugh as he scrambled home from six yards.

Arbroath team v Ayr United

Gaston 7, Steele 7, Stewart 8, O’Brien 7, Little 7, Gold 7, Slater 8, McKenna 8 (Jacobs 90, 2), Bird 6 (McIntosh 34, 6), Turan 7 (Balde 67, 4) Dow 7 (Hylton 67, 4). Subs: Adams, Norey.

Player of the Match

Craig Slater is fast becoming a very important cog in the Arbroath midfield and his selfless play has released Michael McKenna to go forward.