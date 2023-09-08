£1.1 million Kinross golf driving range could create 24 jobs

Plans for a 19-bay golf driving range between Kinross and Milnathort have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The £1.1 million development is proposed for land next to the Burleigh sewage works, close to Loch Leven.

It would also feature putting and pitching green practice areas and a 300-yard driving field, along with a cafe and a golf shop.

Parking for 47 vehicles is planned, as well as a covered space for 12 e-bikes.

The team behind the project say it could create 24 new permanent jobs, in addition to construction work.

The applicant, Burleigh Golf, says it will fill a need for existing local golf users, after Kinross Golf Club lost its practice area.

The nearest similar facilities are at Wellsgreen or Gleneagles, at least a 30-minute drive away.

Burleigh Golf sets out potential benefits

In its submission to Perth and Kinross Council, Burleigh Golf’s planning agent Cundall says: “Research with existing members has confirmed that most of them do currently use golf driving ranges.

“But as these are not currently available within the local area, they travel to alternative sites out with the town.”

The plan is for the site to operate throughout the year from 9am to 9pm.

Burleigh Golf says a 20-space overflow car park would also be created at the site to serve the Loch Leven National Nature Reserve, since the existing car park at Burleigh is often full, leading to dangerous parking on verges.

It also suggests the project will boost other businesses nearby.

The submission to the council says: “There will also be local economic benefits in association created by additional visitors to the local area, who will also visit other local attractions and amenities.”

Widespread support for Burleigh Golf scheme

Two consultation events were held, at Milnathort Golf Club and Kinross Golf Club, earlier this year.

Almost 100 people attended the two sessions, including golfers and members of the general community.

Feedback was largely positive. Most said the Burleigh Golf development was appropriately sited and well designed.

Locals also hailed the potential social, economic and community benefits, although some concerns were raised about the likely impacts on wildlife, traffic and flooding.

A report compiled for Perth and Kinross Council in response says a detailed ecology study has been carried out and it found the site offers “little ecological value” and does not support protected species.

However, there are plans to create a wildflower meadow and wetland area alongside.

Roads investigations have concluded that “the driving range is relatively small scale and will not be a major traffic generator.”

The site is not deemed to be a flood risk either.

The report says: “Both Kinross and Milnathort Golf Clubs have been supportive of the driving range, which will operate in harmony with the golf clubs and not to their detriment.”