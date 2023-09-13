Three men involved in disturbance outside Tesco in Perth

Three men were involved in a disturbance outside a Tesco in Perth city centre.

The incident took place at around 6pm outside the South Street Tesco Express on Tuesday.

Eyewitness Freddie Findlay was on his way to the store at 7pm when he saw police activity in the area.

He said: “There were four police vans parked up outside Tesco: three in the taxi rank and one in the disabled bay.

“There was another police vehicle outside the chemists down the street too.

“Officers were running back and forth between the vehicles.

“You could hear a guy kicking off in one van.

“Additionally, there was a person slumped against a wall and an ambulance arrived at the scene too.”

Police issue warnings over Perth Tesco disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving three men in South Street, Perth.

“Officers attended and three men were charged in connection with the incident and given recorded police warnings.”

While officers were attending the disturbance there was also a report of an injured man.

However, this was considered a medical matter and unrelated to the incident.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.