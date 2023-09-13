Three men involved in disturbance outside Tesco in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Three men involved in disturbance outside Tesco in Perth

Four police vans attended the incident on South Street.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
Emergency services on South Street in Perth after a disturbance outside a Tesco
Emergency services on South Street. Image: Freddie Findlay.

Three men were involved in a disturbance outside a Tesco in Perth city centre.

The incident took place at around 6pm outside the South Street Tesco Express on Tuesday.

Eyewitness Freddie Findlay was on his way to the store at 7pm when he saw police activity in the area.

He said: “There were four police vans parked up outside Tesco: three in the taxi rank and one in the disabled bay.

“There was another police vehicle outside the chemists down the street too.

“Officers were running back and forth between the vehicles.

“You could hear a guy kicking off in one van.

“Additionally, there was a person slumped against a wall and an ambulance arrived at the scene too.”

Police issue warnings over Perth Tesco disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving three men in South Street, Perth.

“Officers attended and three men were charged in connection with the incident and given recorded police warnings.”

While officers were attending the disturbance there was also a report of an injured man.

However, this was considered a medical matter and unrelated to the incident.

Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

