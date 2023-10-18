Council finds no evidence of illegal carwash on Perth housing estate

The council says it has found no evidence of an illegal car wash on a Perth housing estate.

Perth and Kinross Council began an enforcement probe in August into the alleged business, on Crammond Place in North Muirton.

An enforcement notice could have been served had any wrongdoing been found.

But a council officer says nothing untoward was discovered.

They reported: “It was brought to the attention of the planning authority that a car cleaning business was allegedly being run from the property, which may constitute an authorised change of use of the land.

“Evidence in regard to the alleged development undertaken was received on the 4th of August 2023.

“It has been determined that development has not been undertaken and does not constitute development.”

The enforcement case is now closed.

The closing report continued: “The council reserves the right to undertake a further investigation should any further information be provided in regard to a business use in the future.

“However, before any further investigation is undertaken, substantial evidence of the nature, operations and activity of the business use, and its impacts on the surrounding area, would be required.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said at the time of the probe: “As a planning authority, we are required to investigate any complaints/reports made to the council of this nature in line with the council’s planning enforcement charter.”