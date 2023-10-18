Council finds no evidence of illegal carwash on Perth housing estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council finds no evidence of illegal carwash on Perth housing estate

Nothing untoward was discovered.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Crammond Place, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Crammond Place, Perth. Image: Google Street View

The council says it has found no evidence of an illegal car wash on a Perth housing estate.

Perth and Kinross Council began an enforcement probe in August into the alleged business, on Crammond Place in North Muirton.

An enforcement notice could have been served had any wrongdoing been found.

But a council officer says nothing untoward was discovered.

They reported: “It was brought to the attention of the planning authority that a car cleaning business was allegedly being run from the property, which may constitute an authorised change of use of the land.

“Evidence in regard to the alleged development undertaken was received on the 4th of August 2023.

“It has been determined that development has not been undertaken and does not constitute development.”

The enforcement case is now closed.

The closing report continued: “The council reserves the right to undertake a further investigation should any further information be provided in regard to a business use in the future.

“However, before any further investigation is undertaken, substantial evidence of the nature, operations and activity of the business use, and its impacts on the surrounding area, would be required.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said at the time of the probe: “As a planning authority, we are required to investigate any complaints/reports made to the council of this nature in line with the council’s planning enforcement charter.”

