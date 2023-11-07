Hunt for two suspects after man, 36, assaulted in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for two suspects after man, 36, assaulted in Perth city centre

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary after the incident on Saturday evening.

By Kieran Webster
County Place, Perth.
The assault happened on County Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View.

Police are hunting for two suspects after a man was assaulted in Perth city centre.

The incident happened near a newsagent on County Place at around 6pm on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with head injuries after he was reportedly approached by two men, who assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground.

He has since been discharged from Perth Royal Infirmary.

The suspects are believed to have run off in the direction of the nearby library.

Hunt for suspects after County Place assault in Perth

The first suspect is described as being white, 6ft and in his late 30s, and was wearing a black jacket, white/light grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

He was also carrying a red plastic shopping bag.

The second suspect is described as being white and 5ft 8ins, and was wearing a black baseball cap, black tracksuit bottoms, a dark top with a white logo and white trainers.

Constable Julie Hoskins, from Perth Police Station, said: “Officers have been checking CCTV and making local inquiries since the incident was reported to police but would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw the attack or the men described, to come forward.

“Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting incident number 2920 of Saturday November 4.

“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

