Hunt for two suspects after man, 36, assaulted in Perth city centre

Police are hunting for two suspects after a man was assaulted in Perth city centre.

The incident happened near a newsagent on County Place at around 6pm on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with head injuries after he was reportedly approached by two men, who assaulted him, causing him to fall to the ground.

He has since been discharged from Perth Royal Infirmary.

The suspects are believed to have run off in the direction of the nearby library.

The first suspect is described as being white, 6ft and in his late 30s, and was wearing a black jacket, white/light grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

He was also carrying a red plastic shopping bag.

The second suspect is described as being white and 5ft 8ins, and was wearing a black baseball cap, black tracksuit bottoms, a dark top with a white logo and white trainers.

Constable Julie Hoskins, from Perth Police Station, said: “Officers have been checking CCTV and making local inquiries since the incident was reported to police but would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw the attack or the men described, to come forward.

“Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting incident number 2920 of Saturday November 4.

“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”