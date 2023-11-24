Chef and waitress of Perthshire restaurant forced to live in caravan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Chef and waitress of Perthshire restaurant forced to live in caravan

The owner says he had to make a 'knee-jerk' reaction due to a lack of accommodation.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
A caravan at the Inn On The Tay in Grandtully.
The caravan can remain on the grounds of Inn On The Tay in Grandtully. Image: Google Street View

A chef and waitress of a Perthshire hotel and restaurant have been forced to live in a caravan due to a lack of affordable housing.

Restaurant owners Geoff and Josie Wilson applied for the caravan to remain on the grounds of Inn On The Tay in Grandtully, near Aberfeldy, until March next year.

Two members of staff from New Zealand had been living in the two-bedroom static accommodation next to the Tay since February as an emergency measure.

“Urgent accommodation was required as a landlord gave backword on vital staff members accommodation,” the restaurant’s application form said.

Perth and Kinross Council gave temporary planning permission despite a neighbour objection.

Caravan at Inn on the Tay a ‘knee-jerk reaction’

Mr Wilson explained that installing the static caravan was a “knee-jerk reaction”.

A property they had organised for the two members of staff had fallen through so they had to act fast.

A caravan at the Inn On The Tay in Grandtully.
Installing the caravan was a ‘knee-jerk reaction’. Image: Google Street View

“We thought we had a property secure but it wasn’t available,” he said.

“Money needed to be spent to bring the cottage up to standards.

“We felt they didn’t want to do that, so we ran out of time.”

The restaurant previously housed residents in a five-bedroom property in Grandtully but this stopped due to a lack of foreign staff during and after the Covid restrictions.

“So in the village our options were very limited,” Mr Wilson added.

Grandtully restaurant ‘thinking outside the box’

In March the couple will celebrate their 17th anniversary at the Inn.

They say that finding staff at the moment is as difficult as ever.

“The entire valley is so attractive for people to visit and there’s a lack of infrastructure to accommodate people to work in the tourist industry,” Mr Wilson said.

Sign outside Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
The Wilsons have run the hotel for more than 16 years. Image: Google Street

Help might eventually be at hand in the form of a recently-formed community group.

Aberfeldy Development Trust hopes to build new homes to address the high cost of housing in the area.

But Mr Wilson says the current situation requires inventiveness.

“If you are lucky enough to find staff there is definitely a lack of accommodation as well.

“You have to think outside the box which, in our case, was a static caravan.”

Council grants temporary permission

The retrospective planning application received an objection from a resident who argued the caravan “goes against everything that a conservation area stands for.”

Their objection letter said: “The site is prominent, highly visible from the main Aberfeldy to Ballinluig Road, the road from Grandtully to Strathtay village and also is clearly visible from the river and river walkway.”

But the council granted planning permission on condition that the caravan’s residents are employed by the restaurant, and that the accommodation is removed by March 31 2024.

According to the decision report: “This is to protect the character of the countryside, the visual amenity of the area and nature conservation interests.”

