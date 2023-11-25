Body discovered after police search at Crook of Devon beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body discovered after police search at Crook of Devon beauty spot

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances following the discovery at the Rumbling Bridge

By Lindsey Hamilton & Kieran Webster
Police at the Rumbling Bridge
Police near the Rumbling Bridge. Image: Supplied

A body has been discovered near a beauty spot at Crook of Devon in Perth and Kinross.

The discovery comes after a police search of the area near the Rumbling Bridge on Friday.

Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

It is not known if the person involved is male or female.

Large police presence reported

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Friday we received a concern for person call in the Rumbling Bridge area, Kinross.

“Following searches by officers a body was found.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Police presence in fields near the bridge.
Police were seen in the area on Friday morning

An eye-witness described seeing a large police presence at the area.

The eye-witness said they saw police searching the area near the Rumbling Bridge since around 11.30am on Friday.

The eyewitness said: “I saw at least five police vehicles and CID officers all parked up on the bridge.

“I saw a four-by-four, CID and three other cars all parked up on the bridge when I was there until around 3.30pm.

“There were more cars parked up in the area.

“Police seemed to be searching in the fields behind a white house near the bridge too.”

 

