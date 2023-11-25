Body discovered after police search at Crook of Devon beauty spot

A body has been discovered near a beauty spot at Crook of Devon in Perth and Kinross.

The discovery comes after a police search of the area near the Rumbling Bridge on Friday.

Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

It is not known if the person involved is male or female.

Large police presence reported

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Friday we received a concern for person call in the Rumbling Bridge area, Kinross.

“Following searches by officers a body was found.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

An eye-witness described seeing a large police presence at the area.

The eye-witness said they saw police searching the area near the Rumbling Bridge since around 11.30am on Friday.

The eyewitness said: “I saw at least five police vehicles and CID officers all parked up on the bridge.

“I saw a four-by-four, CID and three other cars all parked up on the bridge when I was there until around 3.30pm.

“There were more cars parked up in the area.

“Police seemed to be searching in the fields behind a white house near the bridge too.”