CCTV images show suspect after break-in at Errol Market

CCTV images shared with The Courier show a suspect after items were stolen during a break-in at Errol Market.

The Sunday market was broken into between 6pm and 5am on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

Several items were taken from the premises.

The suspect is described as a heavy build male, between five foot eight inches and six foot in height, with a beard.

He was wearing a beanie hat and scarf over part of his face at the time.

The market’s owner, Morris Leslie Group, says it is cooperating with police to bring the offender to justice.

A spokesperson said: “Following the recent break-in at our indoor market hall at Errol Sunday Market, we want to reassure our traders, visitors and community that we are doing everything possible to find the person responsible for this criminal act

“We are also offering our full support to the trader affected.

“Thankfully, we have clear images of the offender caught on CCTV and are working with Police Scotland to follow up on a number of leads in order to bring this offender to justice.

“While we provide an extensive security system on-site, we ask our community, traders and customers to be ever-vigilant and report to us any suspicious behaviour on-site.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We were made aware of a break-in at the indoor market in Errol, which happened between 6pm on Saturday, November 25 and 5am on Sunday, November 26.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0999 of November 26.”