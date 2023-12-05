CCTV images show suspect after break-in at Errol Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

CCTV images show suspect after break-in at Errol Market

Police have issued a description after several items were taken from the premises.

By Kieran Webster
The Errol Market break-in suspect
The Errol Market break-in suspect. Image: Supplied

CCTV images shared with The Courier show a suspect after items were stolen during a break-in at Errol Market.

The Sunday market was broken into between 6pm and 5am on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

Several items were taken from the premises.

The suspect is described as a heavy build male, between five foot eight inches and six foot in height, with a beard.

CCTV still of the suspect
Several items were taken following the break-in. Image: Supplied

He was wearing a beanie hat and scarf over part of his face at the time.

The market’s owner, Morris Leslie Group, says it is cooperating with police to bring the offender to justice.

A spokesperson said: “Following the recent break-in at our indoor market hall at Errol Sunday Market, we want to reassure our traders, visitors and community that we are doing everything possible to find the person responsible for this criminal act

“We are also offering our full support to the trader affected.

The entrance of Errol Sunday Market.
The entrance of Errol Sunday Market. Image: Google Street View

“Thankfully, we have clear images of the offender caught on CCTV and are working with Police Scotland to follow up on a number of leads in order to bring this offender to justice.

“While we provide an extensive security system on-site, we ask our community, traders and customers to be ever-vigilant and report to us any suspicious behaviour on-site.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We were made aware of a break-in at the indoor market in Errol, which happened between 6pm on Saturday, November 25 and 5am on Sunday, November 26.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0999 of November 26.”

