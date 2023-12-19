No action to be taken against ‘eyesore’ former Crieff hotel site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

No action to be taken against ‘eyesore’ former Crieff hotel site

The council found there has been "no significant planning harm".

By Kieran Webster
Weeds at the site of the former Strathearn Hotel
Weeds at the site of the former Strathearn Hotel in Crieff in October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

No action will be taken against land at a former hotel site in Crieff previously branded an “eyesore”.

Perth and Kinross Council was investigating an alleged breach of planning conditions when the former Strathearn Hotel site was left overrun with weeds.

However, an investigation found that there has been “no significant planning harm”.

It comes after Brian Wilton, chair of Crieff Community Council, felt the way it had been left was a “travesty” for the town.

Chair of Crieff Community Council, Brian Wilton, and councillors Rhona Brock and Stewart Donaldson at the site.
Brian Wilton, chair of Crieff Community Council, and councillors Rhona Brock and Stewart Donaldson wanted to see the land cleared up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Following a site visit, it was found that the area was overgrown with self-seeded plants and weeds.

However, after an informal request, the owner agreed to carry out maintenance in late autumn once the growth had “naturally died back”.

A Perth and Kinross Council report stated that the planning conditions for the site only applied to the south-east and north-east boundaries – and not to the whole site.

It added: “Having considered the effect the site is having on the amenity of the area, both in regard to the landscaped area and the wider site, the planning authority does not consider that the condition of the site has a significant effect on the amenity of the area.

Taking action over former Crieff hotel site ‘not proportionate’

“Having regard for the above, it would not be proportionate or expedient for the planning authority to use its discretionary powers to take formal enforcement action to regularise the development.”

Works to demolish the former derelict hotel began in September 2021 after safety concerns were raised.

The Scottish Government allocated the council £265,000 to bring the crumbling hotel down – despite it being privately owned.

The Strathearn Hotel before it was demolished.
The Strathearn Hotel in Crieff before it was demolished.

The site was also granted planning permission in 2011 to be used as housing but so far, nothing further has been done with the land.

However, Mr Wilton feels the site is “still an eye sore”.

He added: “The most sensible thing would be for the owners to flatten it and turn it into a car park.

“It would be great to see it properly landscaped and turned into a mini park and the amenity of that would be very appreciated.

“It has got better to a certain extent, but that’s because it’s winter and some of the taller plants have died down.”

Conversation