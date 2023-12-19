No action to be taken against ‘eyesore’ former Crieff hotel site

No action will be taken against land at a former hotel site in Crieff previously branded an “eyesore”.

Perth and Kinross Council was investigating an alleged breach of planning conditions when the former Strathearn Hotel site was left overrun with weeds.

However, an investigation found that there has been “no significant planning harm”.

It comes after Brian Wilton, chair of Crieff Community Council, felt the way it had been left was a “travesty” for the town.

Following a site visit, it was found that the area was overgrown with self-seeded plants and weeds.

However, after an informal request, the owner agreed to carry out maintenance in late autumn once the growth had “naturally died back”.

A Perth and Kinross Council report stated that the planning conditions for the site only applied to the south-east and north-east boundaries – and not to the whole site.

It added: “Having considered the effect the site is having on the amenity of the area, both in regard to the landscaped area and the wider site, the planning authority does not consider that the condition of the site has a significant effect on the amenity of the area.

Taking action over former Crieff hotel site ‘not proportionate’

“Having regard for the above, it would not be proportionate or expedient for the planning authority to use its discretionary powers to take formal enforcement action to regularise the development.”

Works to demolish the former derelict hotel began in September 2021 after safety concerns were raised.

The Scottish Government allocated the council £265,000 to bring the crumbling hotel down – despite it being privately owned.

The site was also granted planning permission in 2011 to be used as housing but so far, nothing further has been done with the land.

However, Mr Wilton feels the site is “still an eye sore”.

He added: “The most sensible thing would be for the owners to flatten it and turn it into a car park.

“It would be great to see it properly landscaped and turned into a mini park and the amenity of that would be very appreciated.

“It has got better to a certain extent, but that’s because it’s winter and some of the taller plants have died down.”