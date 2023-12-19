Panenkas and playing the panto villain: Ross Millen’s key role at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Panenkas and playing the panto villain: Ross Millen’s key role at Raith Rovers

The 29-year-old has become a popular figure amongst supporters.

Ross Millen has been a key part of this incredible Raith Rovers run. Images: SNS.
Ross Millen has been a key part of this incredible Raith Rovers run. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

The sight of Ross Millen celebrating a last-ditch tackle as if it were a goal was the latest exploit to endear the Raith Rovers support to their colourful full-back.

With the team 1-0 up in Saturday’s pivotal Scottish Championship clash at Tannadice deep into the second half, it felt a matter of time until Dundee United had ‘their chance’.

It appeared to have fallen to Louis Moult, but as he was about to pull the trigger the out-stretched right leg of Millen hooked the ball to safety.

Buoyed by the backing of a relieved and rapturous support, he stood up to punch the air in celebration.

Millen explained to Courier Sport why relief also informed his response to the tackle: “Nae wonder because it was me that lost the ball at the start of it!

“I played it short and Sam [Stanton] got it nicked off him. I was like ‘Aw naw…’. I was just glad to get back and help the boys out.”

Ross Millen, Penenka specialist

Millen was part of a trio of signings brought to the club by Ian Murray soon after the Raith boos took charge in the summer of 2022.

Along with Scott Brown and Dylan Easton, the 29-year-old right-back has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the starting XI.

And like most in the squad, he has gone on to excel so far this season – his character standing out just as much as his on-field ability.

That was encapsulated no better than when he capped off the most sensational comeback on this run – in a long list of them – with an injury-time Panenka at Hampden.

Ross Millen rips off his shirt after scoring the winner versus Queen’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

That was his second such spot-kick for Raith – at least the third club he has scored one for.

He was booked as he searched for pieces of kit he’d torn off in the understandably wild celebrations.

‘Over-celebrating’ has been a slight issue and is part of why Millen sat out the win in Inverness through suspension.

He has since picked up a yellow card after carrying Lewis Vaughan on his shoulder after the substitute won the game with the last kick of the game in Arbroath.

Again, it was a completely understandably wild celebration to befit another madcap ending to a game for this Rovers side.

Playing the panto villain

‘Panto villain’ is a seasonably suitable term to describe the approach Millen sometimes takes to the game.

After Stanton’s winner at East End Park, he put his fingers in his ears in front of the Dunfermline fans – a reference to Matty Todd after he netted the winning penalty on the opening day of the season.

Matty Todd celebrates Dunfermline’s Viaplay Cup win and Ross Millen enjoys Raith winner in the Championship. Images: SNS and Raith Rovers FC.

It’s all in good humour, though. Millen still speaks with affection about his time at Dunfermline and is greeted warmly by staff when he returns to East End Park.

But right now it’s all about enjoying the moment at Raith, something his manager has encouraged the players and fans to do after they took a five-point lead at the top of the Championship.

“It’s enjoyable to play football when you’re winning games,” adds Millen. “That breeds confidence and more wins.

“But I know the other side, when you’re losing games and you can’t get that goal at times. You just really need to enjoy it while it comes.

“It gives you confidence, but you’re only in December. We’ve loads of games to go.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Raith stars celebrate their huge win. Image: SNS

“There are going to be ups and downs – there will be downs to come at some point. It’s just how you deal with them.”

More from Football

Mark Ogren on his first official media engagement as Dundee United owner in January 2019
5 years of Mark Ogren: Dundee United's heady highs and costly lows under American…
Fran Franczak and a young Stevie May.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak like a 'bull for his age', says Stevie May
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty hits back at 'disrespectful' comments from Ross County boss Derek…
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
James McPake gives verdict on season so far as Dunfermline youngsters banish bitter memories…
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman speaks to the media at Stark's Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.
Raith Rovers in talks with stars over new deals as Andy Barrowman lifts lid…
Steven Milne, Sir Alex Ferguson and Zander Clark have all been St Johnstone heroes at Ibrox.
St Johnstone's magnificent 7 at Ibrox: An Alex Ferguson hat-trick, a 'Requiem for Rangers'…
Jim Goodwin demands more from Dundee United on the touchline
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need a pick-me-up - some January shopping can do just…
2
Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's late drama is Scottish football at its best - shame Derek…
3
David Gold notched Arbroath's winner in the Highland capital. Image: SNS.
David Gold reveals trait that earned Arbroath first win of Jim McIntyre era in…
Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a late Dundee FC winner at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee's away Premiership wins and the surprise link between them

Conversation