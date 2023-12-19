Panenkas and playing the panto villain: Ross Millen’s key role at Raith Rovers

The sight of Ross Millen celebrating a last-ditch tackle as if it were a goal was the latest exploit to endear the Raith Rovers support to their colourful full-back.

With the team 1-0 up in Saturday’s pivotal Scottish Championship clash at Tannadice deep into the second half, it felt a matter of time until Dundee United had ‘their chance’.

It appeared to have fallen to Louis Moult, but as he was about to pull the trigger the out-stretched right leg of Millen hooked the ball to safety.

Buoyed by the backing of a relieved and rapturous support, he stood up to punch the air in celebration.

Ross Millen appreciation post. A goal-saving challenge with only five minutes remaining. Look at what it means. pic.twitter.com/h7ctklh7VG — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 17, 2023

Millen explained to Courier Sport why relief also informed his response to the tackle: “Nae wonder because it was me that lost the ball at the start of it!

“I played it short and Sam [Stanton] got it nicked off him. I was like ‘Aw naw…’. I was just glad to get back and help the boys out.”

Ross Millen, Penenka specialist

Millen was part of a trio of signings brought to the club by Ian Murray soon after the Raith boos took charge in the summer of 2022.

Along with Scott Brown and Dylan Easton, the 29-year-old right-back has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the starting XI.

And like most in the squad, he has gone on to excel so far this season – his character standing out just as much as his on-field ability.

That was encapsulated no better than when he capped off the most sensational comeback on this run – in a long list of them – with an injury-time Panenka at Hampden.

That was his second such spot-kick for Raith – at least the third club he has scored one for.

He was booked as he searched for pieces of kit he’d torn off in the understandably wild celebrations.

‘Over-celebrating’ has been a slight issue and is part of why Millen sat out the win in Inverness through suspension.

He has since picked up a yellow card after carrying Lewis Vaughan on his shoulder after the substitute won the game with the last kick of the game in Arbroath.

Again, it was a completely understandably wild celebration to befit another madcap ending to a game for this Rovers side.

Playing the panto villain

‘Panto villain’ is a seasonably suitable term to describe the approach Millen sometimes takes to the game.

After Stanton’s winner at East End Park, he put his fingers in his ears in front of the Dunfermline fans – a reference to Matty Todd after he netted the winning penalty on the opening day of the season.

It’s all in good humour, though. Millen still speaks with affection about his time at Dunfermline and is greeted warmly by staff when he returns to East End Park.

But right now it’s all about enjoying the moment at Raith, something his manager has encouraged the players and fans to do after they took a five-point lead at the top of the Championship.

“It’s enjoyable to play football when you’re winning games,” adds Millen. “That breeds confidence and more wins.

“But I know the other side, when you’re losing games and you can’t get that goal at times. You just really need to enjoy it while it comes.

“It gives you confidence, but you’re only in December. We’ve loads of games to go.

“There are going to be ups and downs – there will be downs to come at some point. It’s just how you deal with them.”