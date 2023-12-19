Inside £40k Dundee flat that can’t get a mortgage and needs ‘extensive’ renovations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside £40k Dundee flat that can’t get a mortgage and needs ‘extensive’ renovations

The one-bedroom property close to the city centre is being marketed as an investment opportunity.

By Andrew Robson
Bathroom of Dundee flat in need of extensive repairs
The bathroom of the Nelson Street flat - which needs a huge makeover. Image: Martin & Co.

A flat in Dundee that cannot get a mortgage due to its condition and needs “extensive” renovations has hit the market for £40,000.

The ground-floor property on Nelson Street – between Victoria Road and Ann Street, close to the city centre – is being marketed as an investment opportunity.

The one-bedroom flat is considered unsuitable for a mortgage as it requires “extensive specialist and upgrading works”.

The flat is on Nelson Street in the Hilltown area.
The outside of the building on Nelson Street. Image: Martin & Co

Comprising of a lounge, a double bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom, prospective buyers will need an eye for the flat’s potential.

New floorboards are required throughout the home and the existing kitchen and bathroom units will need to be ripped out.

However, the flat still offers potential – particularly the living room, which boasts high ceilings, a fireplace and a bay window.

livign room at the Dundee flat in need of extensive renovations
The large living room in the flat offers some potential. Image: Martin & Co
The kitchen at the Nelson Street flat.
The kitchen will need ripped out. Image: Martin & Co

The flat also comes its own front garden and a shared rear garden.

Martin & Co, which is marketing the flat for sale, says there has been strong interest in the property from developers due to the low price point of offers over £40,000.

It has also described the opportunity to buy a flat at this price as rare.

But anyone looking to snap up the property will need to act quickly, with a closing date for offers set for this Friday (December 22) at noon.

The double bedroom is also needs a refurb at the Dundee falt
The double bedroom also needs significant refurbishment. Image: Martin & Co.
A garden sits to the rear of the building.
A shared garden sits to the rear of the building. Image: Martin & Co

The Dundee fixer-upper flat is one of several properties or sites for sale in Tayside offering potential.

In rural Perthshire, a former railway station building offering a fantastic renovation opportunity is on the market for £225,000.

Back in Dundee, the site of the former Craigiebank Church in Dundee is for sale at offers over £150,000.

Conversation