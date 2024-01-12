Kinross woman to snub online sales after high street shop ‘becomes social hub’

A major gamble has paid off for a Kinross-shire entrepreneur who’s transformed a near-derelict betting shop into a clothing and gift shop.

Designer Charlotte Giacopazzi launched Tartan Kipper Lifestyle in Kinross High Street at the start of November – and since then the shop has become a firm favourite with customers from all over the town and beyond.

It took months of hard work to transform former bookmaker Scotbet into the space it is now, but as soon as she saw the place Charlotte spotted its potential.

“I’ve always wanted to run a shop that would complement my design business and I knew it would be ideal because of its generous size and perfect location,” she said.

“The old betting shop was in a serious state of disrepair, which let the High Street down as the surrounding businesses are all smart and well-established.

“We’re in between Unorthodox Roasters and La Casanova, both of which are very popular, and just across the road from the award-winning Hunter’s the Butchers and the beauty salon The Complete Look.

“Taking it on was daunting, to say the least, but I’m delighted that it’s been received so well.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I’ve had from customers, who say it’s just what the town needed.

“It’s also become something of a social hub, and this is one of the reasons I have no intention of selling online.”

Workshops at Kinross shop Tartan Kipper Lifestyle

Selling clothes, jewellery, gifts and homewares, Charlotte has made a point of stocking local makers whenever possible.

She’s also lined up some experts to host workshops in various crafts, including pottery painting, sewing, art and Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken items with gold.

Meanwhile, Charlotte’s long-established design business continues to thrive, offering branding, personalised wedding stationery, artwork, illustrations and much more.