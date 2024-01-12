Brechin City in double teen signing swoop as Dundee kid joins on loan

Brechin City have welcomed two teen prospects to Glebe Park, one permanently and the other on loan.

The Highland League title-chasers have snapped up former Falkirk youth prospect Lewis Raeside on an 18-month deal and secured a loan agreement with Dundee FC for Jamie Richardson until the end of the season.

Richardson will go straight into Gavin Price’s squad, while 17-year-old Raeside will join Dundee North End on loan until the summer.

Raeside will join up with City kid Stuart Heenan, who has also agreed a loan deal until the end of the season at North End Park.

Brechin earlier this week welcomed Murray Mackintosh back to the club after a spell with Mandurah City in Australia.

They currently sit three points clear at the top of the Highland League.