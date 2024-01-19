Perth drivers face months of disruption during roadworks on Glasgow Road

Perth drivers are facing months of disruption during roadworks on Glasgow Road.

Work to upgrade sewers that serve Broxden Business Park gets under way on Monday February 5.

As a result, a series of restrictions will be in place on the A93 Glasgow Road – one of the main routes into Perth from the west – over several months.

Roadworks are also taking place on nearby streets as part of the project, which should help to reduce the risk of flooding in the Lamberkine Drive area.

Perth roadworks: Full list of Glasgow Road restrictions

The first phase, starting on February 5, will take place at the junction between Glasgow Road and Mailer Way, where temporary three-way traffic lights will be installed for up to six weeks.

The second phase, involving two-way traffic lights, will also take place further along Glasgow Road for about nine weeks.

The fourth phase of the project will also take place at Glasgow Road, near the park and ride, for about six weeks.

Other work will take place on Tweed Place during the third phase – running for about 23 weeks – and on Lamberkine Drive in the final phase, lasting eight weeks.

The project will run for about 10 months in total.

The work is being carried out by Scottish Water’s commercial subsidiary, Scottish Water Horizons, and its contractor Mackenzie Construction, on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

Project manager Angus Nisbet said: “The work we are carrying out is essential to connect the foul sewer network at Broxden Business Park to the city’s main sewer system in a way that ensures it can serve customers well for years to come, with reduced risk of localised flooding.

Efforts to reduce delays during Glasgow Road roadworks

“Most of our work, including initially at the junction of Mailer Way and Glasgow Road, will require the use of traffic lights.

“We recognise that Glasgow Road is a major route into and out of the city. The lights will be manually controlled at peak times to reduce delays as far as we can.

“We would ask road users to plan their journeys and allow some extra time where possible.

“Our programme has been planned in close consultation with the council’s roads team, in order to complete work in Glasgow Road as early as possible, ahead of the busier summer period.”