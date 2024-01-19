Perth drivers face months of disruption during roadworks on Glasgow Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth drivers face months of disruption during roadworks on Glasgow Road

The project near Broxden will run for about 10 months in total.

By Ben MacDonald
The A93 Glasgow Road is set for roadworks
Glasgow Road in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Perth drivers are facing months of disruption during roadworks on Glasgow Road.

Work to upgrade sewers that serve Broxden Business Park gets under way on Monday February 5.

As a result, a series of restrictions will be in place on the A93 Glasgow Road – one of the main routes into Perth from the west – over several months.

Roadworks are also taking place on nearby streets as part of the project, which should help to reduce the risk of flooding in the Lamberkine Drive area.

Perth roadworks: Full list of Glasgow Road restrictions

The first phase, starting on February 5, will take place at the junction between Glasgow Road and Mailer Way, where temporary three-way traffic lights will be installed for up to six weeks.

The second phase, involving two-way traffic lights, will also take place further along Glasgow Road for about nine weeks.

The fourth phase of the project will also take place at Glasgow Road, near the park and ride, for about six weeks.

Other work will take place on Tweed Place during the third phase – running for about 23 weeks – and on Lamberkine Drive in the final phase, lasting eight weeks.

Each stage of the sewer upgrade works along Glasgow Road
A map showing the various phases of the roadworks on Glasgow Road in Perth. Image: Scottish Water

The project will run for about 10 months in total.

The work is being carried out by Scottish Water’s commercial subsidiary, Scottish Water Horizons, and its contractor Mackenzie Construction, on behalf of Perth and Kinross Council.

Project manager Angus Nisbet said: “The work we are carrying out is essential to connect the foul sewer network at Broxden Business Park to the city’s main sewer system in a way that ensures it can serve customers well for years to come, with reduced risk of localised flooding.

Efforts to reduce delays during Glasgow Road roadworks

“Most of our work, including initially at the junction of Mailer Way and Glasgow Road, will require the use of traffic lights.

“We recognise that Glasgow Road is a major route into and out of the city. The lights will be manually controlled at peak times to reduce delays as far as we can.

“We would ask road users to plan their journeys and allow some extra time where possible.

“Our programme has been planned in close consultation with the council’s roads team, in order to complete work in Glasgow Road as early as possible, ahead of the busier summer period.”

