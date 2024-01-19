Dundee seal Owen Dodgson loan as Tony Docherty reveals Dark Blues beat English and Scottish sides to Burnley star

Dundee have completed the loan signing of Burnley left-back Owen Dodgson until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old becomes manager Tony Docherty’s fourth signing of the January window and the second loanee to join from Turf Moor after Dara Costelloe.

Dodgson, who is set to wear the number three shirt, told Dundee’s website: “It is a very good feeling to sign for a club the size of Dundee.

“It’s now time for me to excel now and prove what I have to offer as a player. I want to show this to the coaches, my teammates and the fans.

“The team have done very well in the first part of the season and I now want to come in and play my part and help the team have a really strong second half of the season.”

Dee boss Tony Docherty meanwhile revealed Dundee had beaten out a number of sides in both Scotland and England to land Dodgson.

He said: “He is someone that our recruitment team have been monitoring since the summer and we were big admirers of him and we wanted to bring him to the club.

“He ended up going to Barnsley for the first half of the season, but when we became aware that there was a possibility we could sign him in January, we did everything we could to bring him to the club.

“There were four or five teams down south and in Scotland that wanted to sign him in this window so we are extremely pleased that we have managed to convince him to come to Dundee.

“He is a good young footballer, who Burnley have very high hopes for and I think he will fit in very well with our system. He is a competent defender but he is great at going forward and what he’s got is a fantastic delivery and he chips in with assists.”

Dodgson was a youth player at Manchester United before moving to Burley in 2020.

Last January, he moved to League Two Rochdale in one of two loan moves since joining the Lancashire outfit.

At the start of this season, Dodgson agreed a temporary stay with League One side Barnsley where he played 15 times and scored on his debut in the EFL Trophy.

Dundee’s swoop for the left-back comes after Owen Beck was recalled by Liverpool following a successful loan spell at Dens.

Dodgson is the third new arrival this week at Dens Park after Ryan Astley from Everton and former Aberdeen and St Mirren striker Curtis Main.