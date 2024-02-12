Pitlochry mum in labour stranded on flooded A9 during storm

A Pitlochry mum has told of the moment she was stranded on the A9 during Storm Gerrit while in labour.

Louise Lyon was being driven to Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) by her partner Stephen Nicol on December 28 – as Storm Gerrit hit.

They were on their way to the hospital for the birth of her first child when the road became flooded near Ballinluig at around 11.20am.

The road was impassable but by this point Louise’s waters had broken.

“As this was my first baby, my partner and I were both scared that we would not make it to the hospital in time,” said Louise, 31.

Ambulance to the rescue as Pitlochry woman was stranded on A9

But, thankfully, help was at hand.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), the Helimed 76, arrived with a crew of four paramedics.

Pilot Captain Kimball Chillcott was accompanied by Selene Rae, William Young, Alistair Daw and David Bywater.

“From the moment the ambulance arrived, Selene made me feel so at ease and cared for,” added Louise.

“My waters had broken and I felt embarrassed and scared but she was calm and made me feel comfortable and got me gas and air to help alleviate the pain.”

Olivia born after emergency dash to Perth Royal Infirmary

Louise and her partner were transported to PRI by road ambulance and she gave birth to Olivia at 1.05pm.

She added: “During the ride to the hospital, they continuously checked me after each contraction and encouraged me to use the gas and air to ensure I didn’t give birth in the ambulance before it was time.

“They spoke to me the entire time to make me feel comfortable and tried to ease the fear I had.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, they stayed with me during my labour and helped me to welcome my little girl into the world.

“They made a first-time mum feel very safe and cared for.

“The care that they provided was above and beyond what I could ever have expected.”

Mum thanks staff after Storm Gerrit trauma

Louise delivered a card to the crew at Pitlochry to thank all those involved.

She wrote: “Words can’t express how grateful I am to you.

“You truly went above and beyond to ensure Olivia was brought into the world safely.”

She added that without the responders, her partner would have had to become a midwife and deliver the baby at the side of the road.

She added: “I cannot put into words how scared I was and from the moment the paramedic stepped out of the ambulance my fear completely slipped away.

“The two paramedics supported both myself and my partner to ensure we remained calm after what had been a traumatic experience.”