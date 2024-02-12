Pitlochry mum in labour stranded on flooded A9 during storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry mum in labour stranded on flooded A9 during storm

An incredible emergency response ensured Olivia was born safe and well.

By Stephen Eighteen
Louise Lyon, right, with baby Olivia and partner Steven Nicol.
Louise Lyon, right, with baby Olivia and partner Steven Nicol. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service

A Pitlochry mum has told of the moment she was stranded on the A9 during Storm Gerrit while in labour.

Louise Lyon was being driven to Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) by her partner Stephen Nicol on December 28 – as Storm Gerrit hit.

They were on their way to the hospital for the birth of her first child when the road became flooded near Ballinluig at around 11.20am.

The road was impassable but by this point Louise’s waters had broken.

“As this was my first baby, my partner and I were both scared that we would not make it to the hospital in time,” said Louise, 31.

Ambulance to the rescue as Pitlochry woman was stranded on A9

But, thankfully, help was at hand.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), the Helimed 76, arrived with a crew of four paramedics.

SCAA’s Helimed 76

Pilot Captain Kimball Chillcott was accompanied by Selene Rae, William Young, Alistair Daw and David Bywater.

“From the moment the ambulance arrived, Selene made me feel so at ease and cared for,” added Louise.

“My waters had broken and I felt embarrassed and scared but she was calm and made me feel comfortable and got me gas and air to help alleviate the pain.”

Olivia born after emergency dash to Perth Royal Infirmary

Louise and her partner were transported to PRI by road ambulance and she gave birth to Olivia at 1.05pm.

Louise Lyon's daughter Olivia
Baby Olivia. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service

She added: “During the ride to the hospital, they continuously checked me after each contraction and encouraged me to use the gas and air to ensure I didn’t give birth in the ambulance before it was time.

“They spoke to me the entire time to make me feel comfortable and tried to ease the fear I had.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, they stayed with me during my labour and helped me to welcome my little girl into the world.

“They made a first-time mum feel very safe and cared for.

“The care that they provided was above and beyond what I could ever have expected.”

Mum thanks staff after Storm Gerrit trauma

Louise delivered a card to the crew at Pitlochry to thank all those involved.

Flooding in Perthshire during Storm Gerrit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She wrote: “Words can’t express how grateful I am to you.

“You truly went above and beyond to ensure Olivia was brought into the world safely.”

She added that without the responders, her partner would have had to become a midwife and deliver the baby at the side of the road.

She added: “I cannot put into words how scared I was and from the moment the paramedic stepped out of the ambulance my fear completely slipped away.

“The two paramedics supported both myself and my partner to ensure we remained calm after what had been a traumatic experience.”

Conversation