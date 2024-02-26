‘She saved my life’: Perth pensioner thanks neighbour who came to his rescue after fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She saved my life’: Perth pensioner thanks neighbour who came to his rescue after fall

Albert Garrick was supported by his neighbour Skye Innes after he fell and hit his head.

By Chloe Burrell
Quick-thinking by Skye Innes helped save neighbour Albert Garrick after he fell near his Perth home.
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth pensioner says his neighbour “possibly saved his life” when she came to his aid after he suffered a fall.

Albert Garrick was returning home to his flat in Craigie on February 6 when he took a tumble down a flight of stairs.

He suffered a blow to his head and was bleeding out.

Hearing his cry for help, Skye Innes, 22, hurried to his rescue.

She held a compress to his wound and comforted him as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Skye has been living in the block for four years with her grandparents and has known Albert since she was young.

Skye, who works at the Asda on Dunkeld Road, told The Courier that she tried to keep the 77-year-old comfortable as they waited for help to come.

She said: “I heard Albert cry for help and when I checked over the bannister he was at the bottom in a clutter.



“I ran down the stairs and my granny phoned an ambulance.

“I didn’t have any bandages and my hands weren’t clean so I didn’t want to touch his wound.

“Our neighbour Sarah, who lives on the top floor, was in and ran down as she heard granny in a panic over Albert.

“She brought bandages with her and I kept pressure on his wound. It was crazy.

“I was on the floor comforting him and letting him know that people are there for him and that it’s fine to be upset.

“I tried to make him as comfortable as I could and kept him safe so he didn’t bleed out.

“I’m very glad he’s okay. If nobody had been there, I think he would have just bled out – which is a scary thought.

“I think I saved his life.”

‘Don’t close your eyes, Albert, just keep talking to me’

An ambulance crew got to the scene within 20 minutes, with Skye continuing to keep pressure on Albert’s head as they checked him over.


Albert said that if Skye had not been there he could have lost consciousness.

Albert said it could have been a “whole lot worse”, adding that if Skye had not been there he “could have lost consciousness”.

“We really have very good neighbours here,” Albert said.

“I had just got to the bottom and, before I knew it, Skye was down the stairs and she just took complete control of the situation.

“She got a compress on my head as I was bleeding. She was talking to me all the time: ‘keep your eyes open Albert’, ‘just talk to me’.

“‘Don’t close your eyes Albert, just keep talking to me’. Paramedics were there pretty quickly.

“All that time, Skye just stayed with me and talked to me. She wouldn’t let me move, she made me comfortable.

“I must have been bleeding quite profusely. If the neighbours and Skye hadn’t been there and taken control of the situation, I possibly could have lost consciousness.

“It could have been a whole lot worse. Possibly this girl saved my life.

“I’m really very grateful for her help – she’s a fine young lady.”

‘First aid – just do it’

Albert is continuing to rest, adding: “I’m still very badly bruised.

“I’m recovering now.”

Skye is trained in first aid.

“If you can learn first aid in any job, just do it,” she said.

“Whether that be through a job or school, definitely do it.

“It will always be handy.”

