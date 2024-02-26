‘She saved my life’: Perth pensioner thanks neighbour who came to his rescue after fall

A Perth pensioner says his neighbour “possibly saved his life” when she came to his aid after he suffered a fall.

Albert Garrick was returning home to his flat in Craigie on February 6 when he took a tumble down a flight of stairs.

He suffered a blow to his head and was bleeding out.

Hearing his cry for help, Skye Innes, 22, hurried to his rescue.

She held a compress to his wound and comforted him as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Skye has been living in the block for four years with her grandparents and has known Albert since she was young.

Skye, who works at the Asda on Dunkeld Road, told The Courier that she tried to keep the 77-year-old comfortable as they waited for help to come.

She said: “I heard Albert cry for help and when I checked over the bannister he was at the bottom in a clutter.

“I ran down the stairs and my granny phoned an ambulance.

“I didn’t have any bandages and my hands weren’t clean so I didn’t want to touch his wound.

“Our neighbour Sarah, who lives on the top floor, was in and ran down as she heard granny in a panic over Albert.

“She brought bandages with her and I kept pressure on his wound. It was crazy.

“I was on the floor comforting him and letting him know that people are there for him and that it’s fine to be upset.

“I tried to make him as comfortable as I could and kept him safe so he didn’t bleed out.

“I’m very glad he’s okay. If nobody had been there, I think he would have just bled out – which is a scary thought.

“I think I saved his life.”

‘Don’t close your eyes, Albert, just keep talking to me’

An ambulance crew got to the scene within 20 minutes, with Skye continuing to keep pressure on Albert’s head as they checked him over.

Albert said it could have been a “whole lot worse”, adding that if Skye had not been there he “could have lost consciousness”.

“We really have very good neighbours here,” Albert said.

“I had just got to the bottom and, before I knew it, Skye was down the stairs and she just took complete control of the situation.

“She got a compress on my head as I was bleeding. She was talking to me all the time: ‘keep your eyes open Albert’, ‘just talk to me’.

“‘Don’t close your eyes Albert, just keep talking to me’. Paramedics were there pretty quickly.

“All that time, Skye just stayed with me and talked to me. She wouldn’t let me move, she made me comfortable.

“I must have been bleeding quite profusely. If the neighbours and Skye hadn’t been there and taken control of the situation, I possibly could have lost consciousness.

“It could have been a whole lot worse. Possibly this girl saved my life.

“I’m really very grateful for her help – she’s a fine young lady.”

‘First aid – just do it’

Albert is continuing to rest, adding: “I’m still very badly bruised.

“I’m recovering now.”

Skye is trained in first aid.

“If you can learn first aid in any job, just do it,” she said.

“Whether that be through a job or school, definitely do it.

“It will always be handy.”