Police investigate Perth rape as blue forensics tent put up

Officers were called to Newhouse Place in Letham at around 8.30am on Sunday.

By Laura Devlin
Police have launched a rape investigation in Perth.

Part of the street has been taped off with a blue forensics tent put up near the junction with Newhouse Road.

One passer-by said: “It looks pretty serious incident.

“Police have taped off Newhouse Place and are standing guard.

“A blue tent has been put up as well and there are plenty of police officers in the vicinity.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Sunday, a report was made to police of a serious sexual assault in the Newhouse Road and Newhouse Place area of Perth.

“Inquiries, which are at a very early stage, are ongoing.”

