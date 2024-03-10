Hunt for witnesses after woman boarded Perth bus with ‘significant facial injuries’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for witnesses after woman boarded Perth bus with ‘significant facial injuries’

It's believed she may have been the victim of an assault.

By Chloe Burrell
Bridgend in Perth.
The woman is believed to have travelled on a bus from Bridgend to Scone on Thursday. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting for eyewitnesses after a woman boarded a bus with “significant facial injuries” in Perth.

It is understood she travelled on a bus service from Bridgend in Perth to Scone on Thursday between 5pm and 7.20pm.

Police were made aware of her injuries and the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

It is believed she may have been the victim of an assault before travelling on the bus.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen her.

Woman ‘assaulted’ before boarding Perth bus

Constable Daniel Coombs said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how the woman came to be injured and we are looking for any potential witnesses who could assist with our investigation.

“At this stage it is unclear which service the victim got on after she was assaulted and we are appealing to anyone who saw a woman with significant and very visible facial injuries on board a bus in the area on Thursday evening to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting Crime Reference Number: 0086479/24.”

