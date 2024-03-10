Hunt for witnesses after woman boarded Perth bus with ‘significant facial injuries’

Police are hunting for eyewitnesses after a woman boarded a bus with “significant facial injuries” in Perth.

It is understood she travelled on a bus service from Bridgend in Perth to Scone on Thursday between 5pm and 7.20pm.

Police were made aware of her injuries and the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

It is believed she may have been the victim of an assault before travelling on the bus.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen her.

Woman ‘assaulted’ before boarding Perth bus

Constable Daniel Coombs said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how the woman came to be injured and we are looking for any potential witnesses who could assist with our investigation.

“At this stage it is unclear which service the victim got on after she was assaulted and we are appealing to anyone who saw a woman with significant and very visible facial injuries on board a bus in the area on Thursday evening to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting Crime Reference Number: 0086479/24.”