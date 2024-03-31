Kenmore Easter family fun in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kenmore Easter family fun in pictures

Kenmore, on the shores of Loch Tay, hosted a day of Easter activities, including a treasure hunt and crafting

By Morag Lindsay
Children Grace and Christopher Tarver with sheet of clues sitting in field of daffodils at Kenmore
Grace and Christopher Tarver from Aberfeldy took part in the Kenmore Easter treasure hunt. Image: Marieke McBean

The Kenmore community celebrated all things Easter with a family day on the banks of Loch Tay.

Youngsters enjoyed Easter crafts at the Breadalbane Reading Room and threw themselves into a treasure hunt around the village.

Searchers were encouraged to follow picture clues to solve the puzzle and win a prize.

Kenmore Sports Pavilion also hosted a variety of craft activities, with visitors trying their hand at egg cups, boiled eggs, pebbles, scratch art and sun catchers.

And a steady supply of Easter muffins, shortbread bunnies and refreshments kept kids and grown-ups going throughout the day.

Kenmore Bakery, Karelia House, the Courtyard shop and restaurant and Taymouth Castle all lent their support.

Toddler Thomas Dixon with colourful papers and easter egg stickers
Thomas Dixon,3, from Glenfarg taking part in the Easter craft activities at Kenmore. Image: Marieke McBean
Hally Smith, Zoe Mulvaney and Milly Smith, three primary school age children holding treasure hunt clues in Kenmore
Hally Smith, Zoe Mulvaney and Milly Smith taking part in the treasure hunt. Image: Marieke McBean
Isabella Leighton, young girl wearing glasses and blue dress, holding treasure hunt clue sheet
Isabella Leighton from Fearnan with her treasure hunt sheet. Image: Marieke McBean
Family seated at table with colourful craft materials in Kenmore
Families enjoyed the Easter craft activities. Image: Marieke McBean
Mother and child Erika and Maeve Fabian holding treasure hunt clue sheet in green park at Kenmore
Maeve Fabian and mum Erika from Aberfeldy taking part in the Easter treasure hunt at Kenmore. Image: Marieke McBean
People walking through village of Kenmore with distinctive stone gates
Kenmore was looking beautiful in the spring sunshine. Image: Marieke McBean
Children Grace and Christopher Tarver looking at clue sheet in field of daffodils
Grace and Christopher Tarver from Aberfeldy giving the treasure hunt clues some careful consideration. Image: Marieke McBean
Family standing at sign-in table in oak lined building with sunlight streaming through
Families signed up for the treasure hunt at Kenmore’s historic reading rooms. Image: Marieke McBean
Ivy Whitaker, young blonde girl with headband with carrots sticking out of the top at craft event in Kenmore
Ivy Whitaker from Edinburgh wearing just the headgear to attract the Easter bunny. Image: Marieke McBean
Hally Smith and Zoe Mulvaney kneeling with treasure hunt clue sheets on their knees
Hally Smith and Zoe Mulvaney getting stuck into the treasure hunt. Image: Marieke McBean

Conversation