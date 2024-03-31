Kenmore Easter family fun in pictures

The Kenmore community celebrated all things Easter with a family day on the banks of Loch Tay.

Youngsters enjoyed Easter crafts at the Breadalbane Reading Room and threw themselves into a treasure hunt around the village.

Searchers were encouraged to follow picture clues to solve the puzzle and win a prize.

Kenmore Sports Pavilion also hosted a variety of craft activities, with visitors trying their hand at egg cups, boiled eggs, pebbles, scratch art and sun catchers.

And a steady supply of Easter muffins, shortbread bunnies and refreshments kept kids and grown-ups going throughout the day.

Kenmore Bakery, Karelia House, the Courtyard shop and restaurant and Taymouth Castle all lent their support.