Bin strike dates confirmed in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bin strike dates confirmed in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling

Unison members will take industrial action in August.

By Andrew Robson
Waste and refuge workers are set to strike in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling
Bin workers are set to strike in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Bin strike dates have been confirmed for Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling.

Unison workers have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The strikes will take place between August 14 and August 21 in the three local authority areas, according to the BBC.

The action will involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

It comes after Unison members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla, which said the offer was “strong, fair and credible”.

Dates for Dundee and Angus bin strikes still to be confirmed

Although the dates for bin strikes in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling have been announced, it has not yet been confirmed whether bin collections and recycling centres will be affected on all or just some of these days.

The Courier has contacted Unison and the councils involved for more information on the impact on residents.

However, all three local authorities previously said they would work to “minimise disruption”.

Workers in Dundee and Angus have also voted for strike action but the dates of those have yet to be confirmed.

Unison workers have voted to strike.
Unison workers have voted to strike. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

During the last major bin strikes in 2022, rubbish piled up on streets across the region.

Rats were lured into Dundee and Perth city centres as bins overflowed.

The strikes were eventually called off at the start of September 2022 after a new pay offer came forward.

However, bin workers in Perth and Kinross then went on strike again in August 2023.

More from Perth & Kinross

Christian Stanford
Son ground mum's face into garden path during savage attack in Perthshire
The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win
Reenactors driving down Perth's High Street at the 2023 event.
D-Day vehicles to star as Perth salute comes to city centre this weekend
Ian Heddle
Former Dunfermline and St Johnstone footballer jailed for abusing child in Thailand
Eljamel campaigner with her daughters Sophie, left, and Emma, right.
How Kinross mum Jules Rose led the fight in Eljamel surgery scandal
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach boss to hold meeting over beleaguered Perthshire bus service
3
Cars have been clamped by the DVLA. Image: Shutterstock
Nearly 200 cars clamped across Perth and Kinross in unpaid tax crackdown
4
Cancer Research UK store in Blairgowrie.
Oil painting worth more than £950 stolen from Blairgowrie charity shop
Queues on the M90 during the roadworks on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Friarton Bridge: When will disruptive M90 roadworks end?
Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…

Conversation