Bin strike dates confirmed in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling

Bin strike dates have been confirmed for Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling.

Unison workers have voted to take industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The strikes will take place between August 14 and August 21 in the three local authority areas, according to the BBC.

The action will involve waste workers, street cleaners and recycling centre operators.

It comes after Unison members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla, which said the offer was “strong, fair and credible”.

Dates for Dundee and Angus bin strikes still to be confirmed

Although the dates for bin strikes in Perth and Kinross, Fife and Stirling have been announced, it has not yet been confirmed whether bin collections and recycling centres will be affected on all or just some of these days.

The Courier has contacted Unison and the councils involved for more information on the impact on residents.

However, all three local authorities previously said they would work to “minimise disruption”.

Workers in Dundee and Angus have also voted for strike action but the dates of those have yet to be confirmed.

During the last major bin strikes in 2022, rubbish piled up on streets across the region.

Rats were lured into Dundee and Perth city centres as bins overflowed.

The strikes were eventually called off at the start of September 2022 after a new pay offer came forward.

However, bin workers in Perth and Kinross then went on strike again in August 2023.