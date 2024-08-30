Readers react to £61m Perth sports centre plan for Thimblerow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Readers react to £61m Perth sports centre plan for Thimblerow

Our story on council plans to site the PH2O leisure venue in Perth city centre prompted a huge response. Here is a flavour of the comments.

By Morag Lindsay
Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
The fates of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool are all up for debate.

If council bosses wanted to prompt debate when they unveiled an entirely new site for Perth’s long-awaited PH2O sports centre, they succeeded.

As The Courier exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Perth and Kinross Council is now proposing to axe the Thimblerow car park in the city centre and build the £61 million leisure venue there.

Its PH2O plans include an eight-lane 25m swimming pool, with separate teaching pool, plus indoor play area, games hall, gym and three studios.

But the centre would have no leisure pool and no ice rink.

And if councillors approve the scheme, officials want to demolish the existing Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars ice rink and build 250 affordable homes in their place.

Sign for Thimblerow car park, Perth
Thimblerow car park has emerged as a surprise option for Perth’s long-delayed PH2O leisure centre.

Perth’s sports centre shake-up doesn’t stop there.

Councillors will also be asked to agree a plan to re-open the flood-damaged Bell’s Sports Centre as an unheated arena with pitches and courts for a variety of activities.

You can read all about the Thimblerow proposal – and where it fits in a wider package of measures to revitalise the city centre – here.

But what do the public think?

Here’s a selection of comments from Courier readers.

Thimblerow ‘a real alternative’ for Perth sports centre

One poster, by the name of Turpin hails the suggestion as “a common sense approach at last”.

“Rebuild the pool and ice rink at Thimblerow is a real alternative for Perth but it must encompass the same facilities that it is looking to replace,” they write.

“Keeping Bell’s open is also the best approach for the local community and that of the whole of Scotland.”

Map showing location of existing Perth sports facilities and Thimblerow in Perth
Will sports facilities move from Glover Street to Thimblerow, and will they suit the needs of Perth users?

Another, Ian, applauds attempts to bring more people into Perth city centre.

“American small towns and cities have a lot of people living in the centre so this helps businesses thrive,” he says.

“So good news on getting more homes down there but there will always be the parking issue with Perth no doubt.”

Others are less positive.

Could flood risk and parking issues throw spanner in works?

Commenting on The Courier website, David questions the council’s haste, particularly in light of a second report published this week.

It recommends a package of options for Perth, including the part-demolition of the St John’s shopping centre.

Perth's St John's shopping centre exterior with shoppers milling around outside
The future of St John’s Shopping Centre is also up for debate.

“I don’t think councillors should be pushed to decide on the council vision without looking at the whole picture,” writes David.

“Apart from anything else, parking has not been addressed… are we seeing no parking at Thimblerow? How is that going to work? It all looks like a rush job.”

Mike G says: “They would build a new pool at Thimblerow, one of the busiest car parks in the city as it is near the centre, but no leisure pool nor curling rink.

“Are the council trying to turn us into a faceless, finless city? Can’t they see the number of businesses closing down?”

And Violet questions the wisdom of building houses at the Perth Leisure Pool/Dewars site.

Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes
Perth Leisure Pool is at threat of closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The leisure pool was closed for months after flooding due to the thunderstorm in August 2020,” she writes.

“The drainage system in that area does not cope at present…150 houses being added to the sewer network would cause even more flooding issues.”

Perth Leisure Pool ‘a godsend’

The comments on Facebook offer more food for thought for the council.

Megan Mailer writes: “Not having a leisure pool in Perth would be truly tragic. There are so few things for families with young children to do locally as it is.”

Jon Kidd posts: “I’m not convinced that losing a large car park while aiming to make the city centre busier, with a facility that doesn’t sound like it will have what the public wants, is a good idea.”

Perth Leisure Pool interior with families enjoying mix of pools and slides
Critics say Perth can’t afford to lose its leisure pool. Image: Live Active Leisure

And Connor McKinnie says the absence of a leisure pool makes the plan “a complete non-starter”.

“Even if the plans at Thimblerow are changed to include a pool it will never be a patch on the pool we currently have,” he says.

“The land footprint isn’t big enough. In short – It’s a terrible idea.”

Grant Kaye says the council appear to be “jumping from one proposal to another without much thought being applied”.

And Louise Emmett writes: “How is this even a plan? Losing the leisure pool and car park and ice rink. I’m sorry but why bother at all.”

Eve Muirhead standing outside Dewars Centre, Perth
Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead trained at the Dewars Centre and has backed The Courier’s campaign to preserve Perth’s sports facilities. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Janice Mylan sounds a note of compromise however, writing: “The current leisure pool is a godsend for so many and well used (as a regular user I am well aware of its popularity).

“PKC really must agree on a new leisure water facility,” she adds

“Let’s hope they do agree to this at Thimblerow.”

Perth sports centre decision due next week

The Courier has been campaigning for the council to build an ambitious new centre that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.

Our independent survey found leisure swimming was by far the most popular activity among the 800 people who responded.

The Courier will be there when the full council meets to discuss the plans on Wednesday.

Council leader Grant Laing has said he’ll table an amendment. That could see leisure water added to the Thimblerow site and Dewars handed to local curlers to run themselves.

But Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade and Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey have already said the plans lack ambition, and they won’t support them.

Conversation