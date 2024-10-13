Dundee’s Brian Cox reveals how Alex Salmond changed his mind on politics and independence

Dundee actor Brian Cox credited his political friend Alex Salmond with changing his mind on politics and independence.

The Succession star recalled their conversations together as he reflected on Mr Salmond’s death on Saturday, aged 69.

Mr Cox said he was among the greatest political thinkers in Britain, but was also fun.

“He was very entertaining,” he told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday.

“He was an extraordinary man. I think his essential appeal was his humanity and how he came across to other people.”

Mr Cox supported Labour when he first met Mr Salmond, but became disillusioned.

“I felt the one place where social democracy was happening was back in my own country, so I suddenly had to rethink my own feelings and Alex enabled me to do that,” he said.

Mr Cox recalled his younger days in Dundee, where he started life in Brown Constable Street, dreaming of being an actor and leaving town.

“I looked at the Tay and thought I’m going to cross that one day and get down to the south,” he said.

“When I got older I realised actually my country’s not bad, in fact my country is pretty damn good.

“And Alex really fought for the country.”

Also reflecting on Mr Salmond’s legacy today, First Minister John Swinney said his former SNP colleague made a big difference.

John Swinney recalls Alex Salmond’s legacy

The Perthshire MSP said: “I suspect the moment where I was most touched by what he did was when I was driving to Edinburgh on the day after the 2007 election, and I listened to him speaking on the radio when he arrived in Edinburgh, and he talked about Scotland had changed and changed forever and would never be the same again because of our election win.”

He also noted their relationship had not been easy after Mr Salmond’s bitter split with the SNP leadership.

Mr Salmond was accused of sexual assault allegations but cleared of all charges after a trial in 2020.

“Obviously, it’s been a very difficult few years, and there will be time to reflect on all of those issues in the days to come,” Mr Swinney told the BBC today.

“But I think, today, I think all of us can recognise the formidable contribution that Alex Salmond made.”

Read more: Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69