Readers react to school strikes targeting John Swinney’s Perthshire constituents

Readers have branded a targeted school support staff strike in Perthshire as unfair on local families.

Locals reacted after staff walked out as part of a national pay dispute, which has been focused on First Minister John Swinney’s home turf.

The action forced many primary schools and early learning centres to close. While some have re-opened the two-week industrial reaction has caused uncertainty.

Unison also protested outside the first minister’s constituency office in Blairgowrie on Thursday morning.

While some readers spoke in favour of the targeted strike by Unison others were less impressed.

And most thought it is unfair for children who live in Mr Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency to miss out on school as a result of a national pay row.

‘They are discriminating against my children’

One local parent summed up the mood: “I personally think they are discriminating against my children and their classmates because we fall under his constituency.

“Maybe the parents should counter strike due to the kids being penalised and missing out on their education again.

“I certainly don’t support this.”

Another, writing anonymously, said it was “extremely unfair” and pointed out children in Perth and Kinross had been affected by repeated strikes.

They wrote: “Fair pay is important but the two weeks will have a very detrimental impact.

“I despair that the children of Perth and Kinross will be repeatedly treated unfairly as a result of the targeted union actions based on who represents their area politically.”

Another parent said their two children were exhausted and upset.

“Remote learning is nonsense and does not work for learning,” they added.

One person speaks in favour

A fourth parent said they have three children to home-school while trying to get university work done.

The parent had to take two weeks off work, and resented having to take annual leave to cope with the upheaval.

Only one person who took part in the online debate spoke in favour of the industrial action.

They wrote: “First Minister getting some of his own medicine instead of hiding in his quiet rural home away from the issues most face daily.”

The response comes as union members held a protest outside Mr Swinney’s constituency office in Blairgowrie.

John Swinney reacts

Mr Swinney said: “My constituents in Perthshire North are being singled out simply because their elected representative in the Scottish Parliament happens to also be the first minister.”

But Unison Perth and Kinross branch secretary Stuart Hope said Mr Swinney can step in to end the dispute.

He said: “Education staff do not want to close schools. They all love their jobs and would prefer to be supporting children.

“The way to solve this is for Cosla, the Scottish Government and the union to sit down in the same room and talk.

“Staff need to be valued and treated equally to other public sector workers with the same level of investment.”