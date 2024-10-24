Readers react to school strikes targeting John Swinney’s Perthshire constituents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to school strikes targeting John Swinney’s Perthshire constituents

A strike intended to send a message to the first minister on his home turf has proved divisive among readers of The Courier.

By Alasdair Clark
Perthshire school strikes
The strikes targeting John Swinney proved unpopular with readers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Readers have branded a targeted school support staff strike in Perthshire as unfair on local families.

Locals reacted after staff walked out as part of a national pay dispute, which has been focused on First Minister John Swinney’s home turf.

The action forced many primary schools and early learning centres to close. While some have re-opened the two-week industrial reaction has caused uncertainty.

Unison also protested outside the first minister’s constituency office in Blairgowrie on Thursday morning.

While some readers spoke in favour of the targeted strike by Unison others were less impressed.

And most thought it is unfair for children who live in Mr Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency to miss out on school as a result of a national pay row.

Some kids could miss out on school for up to two weeks. Image: Shutterstock

‘They are discriminating against my children’

One local parent summed up the mood: “I personally think they are discriminating against my children and their classmates because we fall under his constituency.

“Maybe the parents should counter strike due to the kids being penalised and missing out on their education again.

“I certainly don’t support this.”

Another, writing anonymously, said it was “extremely unfair” and pointed out children in Perth and Kinross had been affected by repeated strikes.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North.
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Image: PA

They wrote: “Fair pay is important but the two weeks will have a very detrimental impact.

“I despair that the children of Perth and Kinross will be repeatedly treated unfairly as a result of the targeted union actions based on who represents their area politically.”

Perthshire school strikes
Parents said they were unhappy at the strikes targeting their local area. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Another parent said their two children were exhausted and upset.

“Remote learning is nonsense and does not work for learning,” they added.

One person speaks in favour

A fourth parent said they have three children to home-school while trying to get university work done.

The parent had to take two weeks off work, and resented having to take annual leave to cope with the upheaval.

Only one person who took part in the online debate spoke in favour of the industrial action.

They wrote: “First Minister getting some of his own medicine instead of hiding in his quiet rural home away from the issues most face daily.”

The response comes as union members held a protest outside Mr Swinney’s constituency office in Blairgowrie.

John Swinney reacts

Mr Swinney said: “My constituents in Perthshire North are being singled out simply because their elected representative in the Scottish Parliament happens to also be the first minister.”

But Unison Perth and Kinross branch secretary Stuart Hope said Mr Swinney can step in to end the dispute.

He said: “Education staff do not want to close schools. They all love their jobs and would prefer to be supporting children.

“The way to solve this is for Cosla, the Scottish Government and the union to sit down in the same room and talk.

“Staff need to be valued and treated equally to other public sector workers with the same level of investment.”

Conversation