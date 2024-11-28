Eljamel review boss recruits ‘expert’ neurosurgeons ‘truly independent’ of NHS Tayside

The independent probe into how disgraced Sam Eljamel harmed his victims has started recruiting top neurosurgeons, The Courier can reveal.

Professor Stephen Wigmore, heading up the clinical review process, is putting together an expert team who will scour over individual patients’ cases.

The review chief insisted anyone brought in will have never worked with rogue ex-Dundee doctor Eljamel and will be “truly independent” of NHS Tayside.

In a letter to patients, Prof Wigmore acknowledged campaigners want to see the probe begin as soon as possible.

He said “significant progress” has been made.

And he plans to hold an online meeting in the near future so patients can learn more about how exactly the clinical reviews will work.

“I know you have been anxious for the independent clinical review of cases to begin,” Prof Wigmore wrote.

“I appreciate that it has taken some time to get to this point but we have been ensuring we have all the right things in place to ensure the clinical review is truly independent, confidential and can run smoothly.”

He added: “I have also been able to begin recruiting a network of expert neurosurgeons who are independent of NHS Tayside and have never worked with Mr Eljamel.”

Kinross mum Jules Rose, a patient harmed by Eljamel, met Prof Wigmore last Friday.

She said: “After an excruciatingly long wait, it was welcome to meet Professor Wigmore and to hear of the next steps in the process.

“We must remain hopeful that victims can finally receive the care and support they deserve.”

The independent probe of patients’ cases is separate to the public inquiry being held into the major medical scandal.

Lord Robert Weir, a Dundee University graduate, is heading up the inquiry.

The clinical review will focus more on individuals, while the public probe will look at why Eljamel was able to operate with impunity for so long.

Prof Wigmore told patients the two investigations will be “aligned” despite operating independently of each other.

In October, we revealed a leading Eljamel campaigner plans to snub the clinical reviews entirely.

Patient Pat Kelly was furious after The Courier revealed inquiry officials had suggested they “join up resources” with police investigating Eljamel.

The former Dundee DJ said his trust in the probe had vanished.

Eljamel worked for NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013.

More than 200 patients say they were harmed by him.

The disgraced surgeon has since fled to home country Libya, where he is still working.