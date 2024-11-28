Eljamel review boss recruits ‘expert’ neurosurgeons ‘truly independent’ of NHS Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel review boss recruits ‘expert’ neurosurgeons ‘truly independent’ of NHS Tayside

Professor Stephen Wigmore said ‘significant progress’ has been made as he sent an update to patients harmed by the rogue doctor.

By Justin Bowie
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
The independent probe into how disgraced Sam Eljamel harmed his victims has started recruiting top neurosurgeons, The Courier can reveal.

Professor Stephen Wigmore, heading up the clinical review process, is putting together an expert team who will scour over individual patients’ cases.

The review chief insisted anyone brought in will have never worked with rogue ex-Dundee doctor Eljamel and will be “truly independent” of NHS Tayside.

In a letter to patients, Prof Wigmore acknowledged campaigners want to see the probe begin as soon as possible.

He said “significant progress” has been made.

And he plans to hold an online meeting in the near future so patients can learn more about how exactly the clinical reviews will work.

Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

“I know you have been anxious for the independent clinical review of cases to begin,” Prof Wigmore wrote.

“I appreciate that it has taken some time to get to this point but we have been ensuring we have all the right things in place to ensure the clinical review is truly independent, confidential and can run smoothly.”

He added: “I have also been able to begin recruiting a network of expert neurosurgeons who are independent of NHS Tayside and have never worked with Mr Eljamel.”

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Kinross mum Jules Rose, a patient harmed by Eljamel, met Prof Wigmore last Friday.

She said: “After an excruciatingly long wait, it was welcome to meet Professor Wigmore and to hear of the next steps in the process.

“We must remain hopeful that victims can finally receive the care and support they deserve.”

The independent probe of patients’ cases is separate to the public inquiry being held into the major medical scandal.

Lord Robert Weir, who will chair the Eljamel inquiry.

Lord Robert Weir, a Dundee University graduate, is heading up the inquiry.

The clinical review will focus more on individuals, while the public probe will look at why Eljamel was able to operate with impunity for so long.

Prof Wigmore told patients the two investigations will be “aligned” despite operating independently of each other.

In October, we revealed a leading Eljamel campaigner plans to snub the clinical reviews entirely.

Patient Pat Kelly was furious after The Courier revealed inquiry officials had suggested they “join up resources” with police investigating Eljamel.

The former Dundee DJ said his trust in the probe had vanished.

Eljamel worked for NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013.

More than 200 patients say they were harmed by him.

The disgraced surgeon has since fled to home country Libya, where he is still working.

Conversation