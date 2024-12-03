St Andrews University rector banned from winter graduation ceremonies over Israel row

The rector of St Andrews has been banned from attending the university’s winter graduation ceremonies after she was stripped of her senior powers earlier this year.

Stella Maris was removed from the historic institution’s governing body after she claimed Israeli forces had carried out “genocidal attacks” in Gaza.

Now Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, the university’s principal, said it would be “inappropriate” to invite her to ongoing graduations.

Ms Maris claimed this is an “unjustified restriction” on her ability to do the role, which she will keep until 2026 since there is no way to remove her.

The St Andrews rector was penalised over claims she breached her post’s responsibilites and made some students “fear for their safety”.

The comments were made in November 2023, just one month after she took on the prestigious role.

She no longer sits as president of the university’s court for refusing to accept the findings of an independent investigation.

Ms Maris disputes these findings and has launched an appeal.

The rector also condemned the actions of militant group Hamas, who killed more than 1,000 Israelis on October 7 last year.

The winter graduation ceremonies at the university started on Tuesday.

The university confirmed Ms Maris was barred weeks ago and claimed she had deliberately waited until graduations commenced to complain.

‘Continued and unjustified restriction’

In a statement, Ms Maris said: “Due to the ongoing process of appeal, I have been compelled to initiate judicial review in the decision made by the university court.

“As a result, the principal has informed me that she believes it would be “inappropriate” to extend me an invitation to the graduation ceremonies or associated events.

“I have challenged this decision, as I believe it represents a continued and unjustified restriction on my ability to carry out my responsibilities as your elected rector.”

A university spokesperson said: “It is concerning that Ms Maris and her advisers continue to repeat the false assertion that she was discharged from university court because she spoke out against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

“That is completely untrue, Ms Maris and her advisers are well aware of that, and we believe it is a claim which is intentionally designed to mislead.

“The rector was discharged because she repeatedly and knowingly placed herself in breach of the code of conduct for members of court, and her legal responsibilities as a Court member and charity trustee.

“She repeatedly refused to apologise for the discourtesy she had shown the students who she was elected to represent. She has still not offered any meaningful apology.”

The spokesperson added it would not have been appropriate to invite Ms Maris given she is currently taking legal action against the university.

The investigation into her comments – carried out by Lady Ross, then Morag Ross KC – found she had exercised “poor judgment”, warning her words could potentially encourage anti-Semitic behaviour.

It also claimed she had “inflamed tensions” among students at the university with subsequent comments.

Speaking at the time, Ms Maris told the BBC she had received “a lot of backlash” after her controversial remarks.

She added: “I’ve had racist comments as a result and have been accused of antisemitism, which I reject.”

The full statement by St Andrews University can be read here.