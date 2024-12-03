St Andrews University rector banned from winter graduation ceremonies over Israel row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

St Andrews University rector banned from winter graduation ceremonies over Israel row

Stella Maris was stripped of her senior powers earlier this year after she accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

By Justin Bowie
Stella Maris, the St Andrews University rector.
Stella Maris, the St Andrews University rector.

The rector of St Andrews has been banned from attending the university’s winter graduation ceremonies after she was stripped of her senior powers earlier this year.

Stella Maris was removed from the historic institution’s governing body after she claimed Israeli forces had carried out “genocidal attacks” in Gaza.

Now Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, the university’s principal, said it would be “inappropriate” to invite her to ongoing graduations.

Ms Maris claimed this is an “unjustified restriction” on her ability to do the role, which she will keep until 2026 since there is no way to remove her.

The St Andrews rector was penalised over claims she breached her post’s responsibilites and made some students “fear for their safety”.

The comments were made in November 2023, just one month after she took on the prestigious role.

She no longer sits as president of the university’s court for refusing to accept the findings of an independent investigation.

Dame Professor Sally Mapstone
Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, the Principal of the University of St Andrews.

Ms Maris disputes these findings and has launched an appeal.

The rector also condemned the actions of militant group Hamas, who killed more than 1,000 Israelis on October 7 last year.

The winter graduation ceremonies at the university started on Tuesday.

The university confirmed Ms Maris was barred weeks ago and claimed she had deliberately waited until graduations commenced to complain.

‘Continued and unjustified restriction’

In a statement, Ms Maris said: “Due to the ongoing process of appeal, I have been compelled to initiate judicial review in the decision made by the university court.

“As a result, the principal has informed me that she believes it would be “inappropriate” to extend me an invitation to the graduation ceremonies or associated events.

“I have challenged this decision, as I believe it represents a continued and unjustified restriction on my ability to carry out my responsibilities as your elected rector.”

A university spokesperson said: “It is concerning that Ms Maris and her advisers continue to repeat the false assertion that she was discharged from university court because she spoke out against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

“That is completely untrue, Ms Maris and her advisers are well aware of that, and we believe it is a claim which is intentionally designed to mislead.

St Andrews University
St Andrews University defended the decision. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The rector was discharged because she repeatedly and knowingly placed herself in breach of the code of conduct for members of court, and her legal responsibilities as a Court member and charity trustee.

“She repeatedly refused to apologise for the discourtesy she had shown the students who she was elected to represent. She has still not offered any meaningful apology.”

The spokesperson added it would not have been appropriate to invite Ms Maris given she is currently taking legal action against the university.

The investigation into her comments – carried out by Lady Ross, then Morag Ross KC – found she had exercised “poor judgment”, warning her words could potentially encourage anti-Semitic behaviour.

It also claimed she had “inflamed tensions” among students at the university with subsequent comments.

Speaking at the time, Ms Maris told the BBC she had received “a lot of backlash” after her controversial remarks.

She added: “I’ve had racist comments as a result and have been accused of antisemitism, which I reject.”

The full statement by St Andrews University can be read here.

More from Politics

John Swinney Alex Salmond Memorial
John Swinney 'traitor' accusations out of order says furious Alex Salmond ally
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, NHS Fife
NHS Fife surgery waiting times among worst in Scotland
Ninewells Hospital.
NHS Tayside urgent cancer treatment wait times among worst in Scotland
Dundee Contemporary Arts
DCA future 'hangs in balance' ahead of Scottish budget this week
8
Eljamel pictured carrying out surgery in Libya.
Eljamel outrage as new pictures show disgraced Dundee surgeon operating on patients with back…
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA
Inside Reform conference in Perth as Nigel Farage 'scared of Scotland' theory shot down
5
John Swinney and wife Elizabeth arrive at the Alex Salmond memorial service. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
John Swinney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Alex Salmond memorial service
6
Reform conference Perth
Protestors at Perth Reform conference mock Nigel Farage no-show
20
Dundee's success is linked to the university's future - it can't be put at risk. Image: DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions
2
West Park flats
Drop in Dundee students costs university £2m and leaves halls like ‘ghost towns’
12

Conversation