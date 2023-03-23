JK Rowling slams Dundee’s Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has called out SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf after he tweeted about defending women’s rights.

Dundee-based Mr Yousaf, who is in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister next week, posted a list of pledges on social media.

But Ms Rowling has criticised his promises over the debate around trans prisoners.

‘Upholding rights’

In Mr Yousaf’s tweet, which was posted only hours after Nicola Sturgeon’s final appearance at the Scottish Parliament as first minister, he listed some of the things he would do to improve gender equality.

This includes improving support for sexual offence victims, progressing a bill on misogyny, improving childcare and appointing a gender-balanced cabinet.

He also tweeted a photograph of himself holding a giant pink heart which read “upholding rights”.

As SNP leader & First Minister I’ll advance women’s rights: 1️⃣ Protect + advance reproductive rights

2️⃣ Support Buffer Zones

3️⃣ Improve support for sexual offence victims

4️⃣ Progress Misogyny Bill

5️⃣ Fast track 1+2 year old childcare

6️⃣ Gender-balanced Cabinet#HumzaForScotland pic.twitter.com/PtJDjIoq8I — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 23, 2023

Ms Rowling retweeted the post, stating: “What a lovely pink heart.

“Now tell us why you voted down the amendment to stop rapists being housed in women’s jails.”

It has already racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets.

GRA reform and trans prisoners

The vote Ms Rowling is referring to is the SNP’s gender recognition reform bill, which was passed in December 2022 but blocked by the UK Government.

The reforms aim to make it easier for a trans person to legally change their gender.

Ms Rowling has been an outspoken critic and previously branded Nicola Sturgeon a “destroyer of women’s rights” over the bill.

In her tweet, she also references a number of high-profile trans prisoners, including Isla Bryson.

Shortly after the gender reform bill was passed, double rapist Isla Bryson was sent to Cornton Vale women’s prison after they claimed they were a trans woman.

There was fierce public backlash and the SNP came under harsh criticism from the Scottish Conservatives over the matter.

Ms Bryson was then transferred to a male prison.

However as the SNP’s gender reforms have not been made into law, the proposed legislation has no bearing on Ms Bryson being initially placed in a women’s prison.

‘Bryson should not be in a women’s prison’

Gender reform and dealing has already dogged the SNP leadership race.

Mr Yousaf was asked for his opinion on the Isla Bryson case during a leadership debate on the BBC by opponent Ash Regan.

Ms Regan resigned from her position as community safety minister so she could vote against the government’s gender recognition reform bill.

The third candidate in the race, Kate Forbes, also said she would not have voted for the government’s bill but was on maternity leave at the time and missed the vote.

Mr Yousaf said: “Isla Bryson should not be in a women’s prison.

“Isla Bryson is a rapist who’s completely at it. I don’t think they’re a genuine trans woman. I think they’re trying to play the system.”

He added: “What we should never do is, because we have a despicable individual like Isla Bryson who plays the system, we shouldn’t roll back the rights of 99.9% of trans women who commit no crime whatsoever.”

Mr Yousaf has been approached for comment.