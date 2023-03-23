JK Rowling slams Dundee’s Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

JK Rowling slams Dundee’s Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet

JK Rowling has criticised the first minister hopeful after he tweeted about improving women's rights

By Rachel Amery
Harry Potter author JK Rowling and first minister hopeful Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has called out SNP leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf after he tweeted about defending women’s rights.

Dundee-based Mr Yousaf, who is in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister next week, posted a list of pledges on social media.

But Ms Rowling has criticised his promises over the debate around trans prisoners.

‘Upholding rights’

In Mr Yousaf’s tweet, which was posted only hours after Nicola Sturgeon’s final appearance at the Scottish Parliament as first minister, he listed some of the things he would do to improve gender equality.

This includes improving support for sexual offence victims, progressing a bill on misogyny, improving childcare and appointing a gender-balanced cabinet.

He also tweeted a photograph of himself holding a giant pink heart which read “upholding rights”.

Ms Rowling retweeted the post, stating: “What a lovely pink heart.

“Now tell us why you voted down the amendment to stop rapists being housed in women’s jails.”

It has already racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets.

GRA reform and trans prisoners

The vote Ms Rowling is referring to is the SNP’s gender recognition reform bill, which was passed in December 2022 but blocked by the UK Government.

The reforms aim to make it easier for a trans person to legally change their gender.

Ms Rowling has been an outspoken critic and previously branded Nicola Sturgeon a “destroyer of women’s rights” over the bill.

In her tweet, she also references a number of high-profile trans prisoners, including Isla Bryson.

Isla Bryson. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Shortly after the gender reform bill was passed, double rapist Isla Bryson was sent to Cornton Vale women’s prison after they claimed they were a trans woman.

There was fierce public backlash and the SNP came under harsh criticism from the Scottish Conservatives over the matter.

Ms Bryson was then transferred to a male prison.

However as the SNP’s gender reforms have not been made into law, the proposed legislation has no bearing on Ms Bryson being initially placed in a women’s prison.

‘Bryson should not be in a women’s prison’

Gender reform and dealing has already dogged the SNP leadership race.

Mr Yousaf was asked for his opinion on the Isla Bryson case during a leadership debate on the BBC by opponent Ash Regan.

Ms Regan resigned from her position as community safety minister so she could vote against the government’s gender recognition reform bill.

The third candidate in the race, Kate Forbes, also said she would not have voted for the government’s bill but was on maternity leave at the time and missed the vote.

Mr Yousaf said: “Isla Bryson should not be in a women’s prison.

Humza Yousaf MSP. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

“Isla Bryson is a rapist who’s completely at it. I don’t think they’re a genuine trans woman. I think they’re trying to play the system.”

He added: “What we should never do is, because we have a despicable individual like Isla Bryson who plays the system, we shouldn’t roll back the rights of 99.9% of trans women who commit no crime whatsoever.”

Mr Yousaf has been approached for comment.

